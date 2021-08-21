They lost outfielder Marcell Ozuna after he was arrested on domestic assault and battery charges in May. They lost promising starter Mike Soroka when he ruptured his Achilles tendon for the second straight season in June. Then they lost one of the most exciting and productive players in baseball when Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his ACL and ended his season just before the all-star break. Over and over, the Braves had reason to believe they were done for. At one point, they won, then lost, alternating through 17 straight games. They have yet to disintegrate.