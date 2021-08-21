In the end, the Nationals fell short with a mix of limited options and poor execution, ending a three-game winning streak. The Brewers pushed ahead for good against Guerra in the eighth, after Luis Urías reached on a catcher’s interference call, Jace Peterson singled, Guerra plunked Jackie Bradley Jr., who is hitting .175, and then plunked Wong, too, letting Urías jog down the line and cross home. Yelich then tore the game open with a grand slam to right-center, close to where he rocked a solo homer off Espino in the first.
“You’ve got to pound him in,” said Guerra, who threw a 3-2 fastball to Yelich, the ninth pitch of the at-bat, smack over the plate. “Right now, he’s swinging it early; he’s swinging it late. Either way, there are other options. I missed. He got me. You know, he wins.”
The lack of lefties is a product of the trade deadline and roster shuffling. Brad Hand, once Washington’s left-handed closer, was sent to the Blue Jays for catcher Riley Adams on July 29. Sam Clay, a left-handed middle reliever for much of this season, is trying to find a rhythm with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. And Sean Nolin, a lefty swingman on the active roster, will start the series finale here Sunday, removing him from the bullpen.
That’s how Klobosits, Harper, Machado, Guerra and Rodriguez wound up following Espino on Saturday. But before Klobosits entered to protect a 3-1 lead, Espino had yielded the solo homer to Yelich and little else. Espino struck out four consecutive batters with his go-to curve. In the fourth, after he swung through a curve that looped from his stomach to shins, Urías went to one knee and had to peel himself off the dirt. Then Espino found trouble in the fifth and Klobosits warmed.
“Machado has done well against left-handed hitters, I like Klobo against them if he gets his splitter down in the zone. He’s done well,” Manager Dave Martinez said when asked about not having a left-handed reliever. “We got these guys, and they are going to get a chance to pitch whether it’s left or right.”
The call came once Espino walked pinch hitter Lorenzo Cain and Wong ripped a single to right. Klobosits, who dominated lefties in the minors, threw Yelich an inside fastball that he smacked to right, scoring Cain. And that’s when the inning got weird. However cruel, these rebuilding, stripped-down Nationals (53-69) are still subject to bad luck. They’re also plenty capable of burning themselves.
With Wong on third and Yelich on first, Omar Narváez hit a weak pop-up between home plate and the Brewers’ dugout. But when Klobosits, catcher Tres Barrera and Ryan Zimmerman, the Nationals’ first baseman, all converged, home was uncovered, and Wong tagged up. Zimmerman made the catch, Barrera drifted further from his spot, and Klobosits, who should have headed to the plate, was the first to notice that Wong was sprinting down the line. Zimmerman tried to recover, diving with his glove outstretched, but Wong beat him by inches.
“Sometimes the little things are going to get you, and they got us today,” Martinez said. “The walks, the hit batsmen, the interference, not covering home plate. Those are the little things that we need to get better at. … These guys, they’re playing well, they’re doing well, but when we do all the little things right, we’re on top of these games, and today it just didn’t happen.”
The stadium filled with a swell of noise. Escobar, the next batter, hit a grounder at Klobosits that used the mound as a ramp, shooting over the pitcher and shortstop Alcides Escobar to score Yelich. In the sixth, Yadiel Hernandez evened the game with a solo shot to left field, his fourth homer of the month. Before that, the Nationals received an RBI single from Juan Soto, a sacrifice fly from Zimmerman and an RBI double for Escobar. But the offense sagged until it was too late, somehow, in a 4-hour 18-minute slog.
Guerra’s implosion — lowlighted by a pair of hit batters on errant fastballs — made sure of that. Called up after the fire sale July 30, Guerra, a typically reliable veteran, has yielded 11 earned runs in just six innings. So the Nationals’ two runs in the ninth, on Carter Kieboom’s single and Tres Barrera’s bases-loaded walk against Josh Hader, could only dent the gap.
“Honestly, it was just … I … unexplainable, inexcusable,” Guerra said. “Ultimately, I’ve got to be better than that.”