With her wife, Amanda, sitting courtside at Entertainment and Sports Arena, Delle Donne played for the first time since the clinching Game 5 of the 2019 WNBA Finals and immediately was back in the starting lineup against the Seattle Storm.
“Oh, my God, yeah, tons of nerves,” Delle Donne said. “A lot of butterflies. I was honest about it with my people: ‘I am so nervous right now.’ I haven’t been out there. I haven’t played in a while.”
The Mystics’ 85-78 loss to the Storm wasn’t the result that Thibault, Delle Donne or the throngs of fans that made up the season-high crowd of 3,114 were seeking on the first day Entertainment and Sports Arena was open to full capacity this season. The Mystics (8-14) dropped their fourth straight and saw their playoff chances take another hit.
Tina Charles tied a game high with 20 points to go with nine rebounds, but the Mystics shot just 36.8 percent from the field as their offense continued to struggle. Delle Donne scored 16 on 5-for-11 shooting and grabbed three rebounds while playing 22 minutes in her debut. The forward is on a minutes restriction and said the goal was to play about 20 minutes, but she felt good enough to squeeze out a few extra.
Breanna Stewart led Seattle (18-7) with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Ezi Magbegor and Mercedes Russell scored 14 points apiece.
The loss was frustrating for the Mystics, but Delle Donne’s return was a triumph after there were times during her recovery when she doubted this day would come. During pregame introductions, she was announced last among the starters and received roaring applause. The fans may have been even louder when she buried her first shot after she took three dribbles from the arc to the right post, faked inside, then turned over her left shoulder for a fadeaway.
Delle Donne seemed to avoid major contact much of the afternoon, but she looked stronger as the game went on. During a fourth-quarter run, she caught the ball deep in the post and turned between defenders for a layup through contact. When Delle Donne checked out, she stood off to the side of the bench to stay warm and keep her hips loose. An exercise bike was placed in the tunnel to the locker room for her to use.
“When they called my name out, I’m running out and I was, like, a little bit emotional,” Delle Donne said. “I was like: ‘I can’t add crying right now. I’m nervous. I can’t have tears and all that,’ but I certainly felt it welling up in my eyes for a second. It was, like, lock in, fine.
“The first half I felt like I was rushed at times. Sometimes I was forcing things or just not going right up into my shot and hesitating. But the game kind of was able to just come to me, and I was able to work through my teammates and get comfortable and settle in.”
Thibault was simply thrilled to have another player who could score points to bolster his scuffling offense, lamenting that the Mystics aren’t reading and reacting to defenses at the moment.
“Anyone who can score right now is a huge help,” he said.
The Mystics scored a season-low 20 points in the second half of a 77-64 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday, so Sunday was certainly an improvement. They used a 20-5 fourth-quarter run to take a 74-73 lead, but the Storm immediately answered with a 12-2 stretch to put the game away.
Washington has lost eight of nine games going back to before the Olympic break, and its four-game skid matches a season high. The Mystics have just 10 games remaining, and Thibault said he thinks they will have to win at least half to make the playoffs. To make matters worse, Charles aggravated a hip injury and seemed to run with a limp late in the game.
“Adding Elena back to the group, we’re still trying to find our chemistry,” said guard Natasha Cloud, who finished with 11 points and nine assists. “But there’s so many good things that we can take from today. We were literally in the game with three minutes left, and so those are the growing moments that we need to have. Within those three minutes, where can we be better? Where can we be more efficient to close out these games? So, yes, it sucks that we lost, but there’s a lot of good in there.”
Read more from Post Sports: