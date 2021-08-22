Age and injuries slowed Lundqvist his last two seasons with the Rangers, and the team began looking at younger goalies to take his place. The Rangers made the postseason in 11 of Lundqvist’s first 12 seasons. As his age began to show and he began to be eased out, that stopped. The Rangers’ only postseason appearance since 2017 came in the 2020 “qualifiers” round brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, in which they were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes. In the seven seasons before Lundquist’s arrival, the Rangers didn’t once make the postseason.