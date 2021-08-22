Vrabel revealed he went to the facility Sunday to get tested, while remaining in his car, after he woke up that morning “with a sore throat, little bit of an earache.”
“As of now,” said the 46-year-old coach, “I’ll be in quarantine, following the protocols and trying to do my best to help the football team while I am [home]. I am very confident in our football team, our coaching staff, our organization, that no matter what the situation is, we’ll handle it.”
Vrabel said his understanding was that no one else tested positive that morning at the Titans’ facility. The team has been in contact with the NFL, he said, as well as Titans who may be involved in contact tracing.
The Buccaneers are also engaged in contact tracing, per ESPN. The Titans arrived in Tampa earlier in the week and held several joint practices with the Bucs before Tennessee won the teams’ exhibition, 34-3, Saturday evening.
ESPN posted a photo Sunday of Vrabel shaking hands with Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady during one of the practices. The two were teammates in New England and won three Super Bowls together, including two in which Brady threw a touchdown pass to Vrabel.
Vrabel, who has been head coach at Tennessee since 2018, and the Titans had to deal with a major coronavirus outbreak last season. It was the first for the NFL during its 2020 regular season, and over the course of approximately a month, 13 players and 11 staff members tested positive, the Titans had two games rescheduled and the organization was fined $350,000 for violations of the league’s protocols.
“We’ll figure this thing out,” Vrabel said Monday, “but the health of everyone involved is what’s most important.”
The coach expressed confidence in his assistants to help run the team for as long as he remains away from the facility. Vrabel pointed out that inside linebackers coach Jim Haslett and senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz have experience as NFL head coaches, and asserted that “there’s a lot of guys that we could lean on.”
As for Titans players, Vrabel expressed lighthearted certainty that they will “enjoy a few days away from me.” He joked that he might rent a boat and take it onto a lake to give himself somewhere to “just float around and be able to yell.”
“I’ll miss it. That football team is a part of my family, it’s a part of my life, it’s a part of my heart,” Vrabel said. “So I’ll miss them, but I’ll be able to communicate with them via Zoom.”
If Vrabel is forced to isolate for 10 days, that could keep him from the Titans’ facility until Sept. 1. Tennessee has its final preseason game Saturday against the visiting Chicago Bears, then starts the regular season by hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 12.