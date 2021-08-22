The decisions with Guerra and Stevenson — and even Nolin, who lasted four innings — were part of larger questions for the Nationals, who have six weeks left to take stock for 2022. So does it make sense to send down Stevenson, a 27-year-old with speed and an inconsistent bat, when Gerardo Parra, 34, remains on the bench to barely play? Could Nolin, a 31-year-old who replaced Joe Ross in the rotation, be swapped out for another starter, maybe Ben Braymer or Sterling Sharp, who could pitch at this level in the future? Or on the flip side, was there value in keeping Guerra, a respected veteran, despite a rough stretch that cratered Saturday, when he plunked two batters in the eighth and yielded a grand slam to Christian Yelich?