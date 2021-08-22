The Nationals fell further back in the sixth, once Gabe Klobosits loaded the bases and first baseman Josh Bell threw high and wide of home. The error helped Manny Piña (who was plunked by Klobosits) score and Wong (who was walked by Klobosits) wheel in from second to make it 5-1. The deficit grew bigger against Jefry Rodriguez in the seventh. It slimmed a hair when Carter Kieboom pulled a solo homer in the ninth, off left-handed reliever Hoby Milner, before Thomas legged out an infield single that resulted in an unearned run. Washington dropped to 53-70 before heading to a three-game series with the Marlins in Miami.
“I’ll go back, look at film, see if there is anything mechanical,” Klobosits said. “But at the end of the day, it just comes down to attack, attack, attack. Just getting back to that is really all it is.”
Before Sunday’s finale, though, the Nationals announced a handful of changes for their evolving roster and coaching staff. They activated right-handed relievers Austin Voth and Kyle McGowin from the injured list. To make room for them, they optioned outfielder Andrew Stevenson to the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings and designated reliever Javy Guerra for assignment. They also added utility man Brandon Snyder to their taxi squad, filling a need for an extra bullpen catcher. Brett Austin, one of their bullpen catchers for the past two seasons, took an assistant coaching job at North Carolina State, his alma mater, and departed this week.
The decisions with Guerra and Stevenson — and even Nolin, who lasted four innings — were part of larger questions for the Nationals, who have six weeks left to take stock for 2022. So does it make sense to send down Stevenson, a 27-year-old with speed and an inconsistent bat, when Gerardo Parra, 34, remains on the bench to barely play? Could Nolin, a 31-year-old who replaced Joe Ross in the rotation, be swapped out for another starter, maybe Ben Braymer or Sterling Sharp, who could pitch at this level in the future? Or on the flip side, was there value in keeping Guerra, a respected veteran, despite a rough stretch that cratered Saturday, when he plunked two batters in the eighth and yielded a grand slam to Christian Yelich?
There are layers to unpack. If Guerra clears waivers, and it is highly likely that he will, he could choose to stay in the minors with Washington. Nolin is a low-stakes option while younger arms develop. And Stevenson, who began this year as the unquestioned fourth outfielder, has been a solid pinch hitter and struggled to find a rhythm in starts.
But holding on to Parra, a favorite from the World Series team, seems to have diminishing returns. It’s not that the financial investment is steep. It is just that, since the trade deadline, there’s a reason Manager Dave Martinez has mostly cycled Stevenson and Yadiel Hernandez through left field, a position vacated by Josh Harrison and Kyle Schwarber. There is value in testing guys who could be around next season, in lending experience that wasn’t available for the first four months of this year.
On the surface, it could seem that Stevenson was squeezed out by Thomas, who was the Nationals’ best player this weekend. Yet the true roster crunch, at least for Stevenson, is that Parra has one of the 26 spots.
“We all know what Parra brings to the clubhouse. He’s a veteran guy who can help the young guys,” Martinez explained. “But also, too, a big part of that is to get Stevenson down and get a bunch of at-bats. Let him play every day. He’s been sitting. We’ve put some other guys out there. … Lane is playing; [Victor Robles] is playing; Yadi is playing left field and doing well. So I just want him to go down and get tons of at-bats, play everywhere in the outfield, and then when he gets the call-up again he’ll be ready.”
By optioning Stevenson for McGowin’s return, the Nationals restored their preferred look of eight relievers and five bench players. McGowin went to the injured list with right biceps tendinitis July 11. Voth was sidelined after testing positive for the coronavirus in late July, then rehabbed in West Palm Beach, Fla., and Rochester to regain strength. His early symptoms included body aches, sinus issues and lower-back pain. He entered for the eighth Sunday, loaded the bases and wiggled out of the jam unscathed.
After Nolin exited, Martinez turned to Ryne Harper, Klobosits, Rodriguez and Voth. When Klobosits hit Piña, the first batter of the sixth, Washington relievers had plunked five in the past two games. Walks hurt the Nationals, too; they issued 11 free passes to the Brewers on Sunday: three for Nolin, two for Harper, three for Klobosits, two for Rodriguez and one for Voth.
Two-out walks are what did Nolin in. Leadoff walks are Martinez’s biggest pet peeve. The Brewers plated two runs off Klobosits without logging a hit. In the seventh, Rodriguez walked Luis Urías to start the inning, and Lorenzo Cain followed with a two-run homer. It was no wonder why those bother Martinez so much.
“I’m starting to see a lot more breaking pitches, falling behind, but these guys throw good fastballs,” Martinez said. “I want them to throw their fastballs. Don’t go away from your fastball, just attack the zone.”