Male athletes dance (badly) on TikTok, too. But no one is asking Young, who has a fraction of the social media following of either Cavinder twin, to purse his lips and play with his hair when he endorses a product. Until men get paid to primp in front of the camera and women’s stock blows up thanks to big games on the court and not just bikini photo shoots, this is not equality. This is not empowerment. This is simply advertisers placing less value on female athletic achievement and more on sex appeal.