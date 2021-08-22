“As a team, we were working really hard, and we all knew a goal was coming,” Sanchez said. “It was really nice.”
Forward Ashley Hatch scored the Spirit’s first goal of the afternoon, a 70th-minute tap-in off a defensive mistake by Orlando (5-5-6). Hatch is now tied with the Pride’s Sydney Leroux with a league-high seven goals this season.
Interim head coach Kris Ward said the win was reflective of how the Spirit has come together after a tumultuous two-week stretch. On Aug. 11, the team suspended coach Richie Burke and opened an investigation after The Washington Post detailed allegations by former players of verbal and emotional abuse by Burke.
“It’s been a challenge,” Ward said. “A lot of this week was just, whatever we do, we’re going to do it together. That was the final point before they went on the field, and you saw that out of every performance, everyone just going through giving all that they could. That’s all that we can ask of them.”
Washington jumped out to a lively start, commanding the game’s tempo and finding quality shots. Hatch had the Spirit’s first chance of the day, heading a well-placed cross from midfielder Tori Huster straight into the hands of Orlando goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris in the fourth minute.
Hatch would be held mostly quiet for the remainder of the first half, but her team found plenty of opportunities in other places. Rookie forward Trinity Rodman had three solid attempts in a six-minute span but couldn’t find the finish — one chance off a rebounded save hit the crossbar, and minutes later a shot from just inside the box hit the left post.
Leroux had Orlando’s best pair of chances of the first half in front of the net in the 43rd minute, but Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe stepped up with two crucial saves to keep things scoreless at halftime.
After holding a 12-5 advantage on shots but losing the possession battle in the first half, the Spirit focused on playing a more structured and organized attack after the break.
“We were overloaded in midfield a lot of times, and we had to adjust for that,” Huster said. “We went in at halftime and said that we could even tighten up a bit more. And in the second half, we really took care of their midfield a lot more, so they weren’t able to play through us as much.”
Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett subbed on as defenders to start the second half, making their first appearances for Washington since they won bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics with the U.S. women’s national team this month.
Rodman continued to make a number of promising runs up the right side, with a pair of shot attempts heading wide left and straight into the netting, but Washington on the whole struggled to create or convert any chances.
Substitutions from both sides starting in the 65th minute sparked an energetic set of sequences. Sanchez, who Ward said wasn’t feeling 100 percent before the game, and Camryn Biegalski entered for the Spirit, while the Pride sent on three attack-minded players.
Brazilian star forward Marta found the back of the net with one of her signature strikes in the 68th minute to put Orlando on the board first.
Two minutes later, O’Hara sent a long pass into the box, and a failed Pride clearance attempt placed the ball right in front of Hatch, who was ready to tap it in. Hatch’s goal was her fifth in six meetings against Orlando and her sixth in eight games at Audi Field.
Both teams pushed for a winner in the late stages, and Rodman found the ball upfield off a pass from Huster. The rookie took her time inside the box, and Sanchez was waiting in the middle of the field, in position to launch her fourth goal of the season.
“I think one of the things we pride ourselves on here is that we’ve been a tightknit group for the last couple of seasons, and we still are that,” Huster said. “Regardless of wins or losses, we stick together, and I think this win will help propel us forward.”
Read more on Soccer: