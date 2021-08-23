At least, that’s according to those trying to spread awareness of the doom that awaits the foolhardy. As fantasy analyst Ben Gretch said in a recent phone interview, the dead zone is “the worst spot to be taking running backs in a draft, from start to finish.”
So what makes it such a perilous patch? Those who have learned to fear the dead zone point to these premises:
- Running backs whose average draft position (ADP) places them in those rounds don’t generally score as much as the wide receivers drafted around them.
- Those running backs have the same bust rates but little of the high-ceiling potential outcomes of RBs drafted earlier.
- They often don’t make for better bets than RBs drafted after them, and as such are poorer values.
The last two points were made by Gretch in an influential 2019 piece for CBS Sports which gave birth to the term “dead zone.” In his study, which used results from 12-team PPR drafts over the previous 10 years, Gretch looked at unusually strong running back performances that helped put fantasy teams over the top. He found that a majority of those elite performances came from RBs drafted in the first two rounds, with some success also emerging from round 3. However, rounds 4 through 9 produced approximately the same amount of RB ceiling outcomes as rounds 10 through 16.
Those insights jibed with an analysis published earlier this year by Establish the Run that found RB scoring in PPR best-ball leagues from 2015 through 2020 lagged behind WR scoring at every point in drafts until the double-digit rounds. The study, by Jack Miller, found that RB scoring dropped off rapidly until beginning to flatten at around the beginning of the seventh round. WR scoring, meanwhile, fell much less sharply until around the middle of the fifth round. The biggest bulge between WRs and RBs occurred roughly between picks 25 and 75.
Even in the first couple of rounds, the scoring gap still favors WRs and bust rates for RBs remain higher. That situation has led some, such as Pat Kerrane of NBC Sports, to argue that the dead zone starts with the very first pick. However, Gretch noted recently that at least some running backs in rounds 1 and 2 make for attractive targets because of their potential for the kind of massive seasons that carry fantasy teams to titles.
The dead zone is less of a factor in leagues that don’t reward any points for receptions and/or have the same amount of lineup spots for WRs as for RBs.
Still, Gretch said he “wouldn’t be taking a bunch of shots [at RB] in the dead zone in any format.”
“The running back ceiling rate really drops off, the bust rate is pretty high regardless, and the average scoring for running backs in that range relative to the receivers you can get in that range — because receiver is still very deep with upside options in that range — the gap gets incredibly wide,” said Gretch, who now writes on Substack after leaving CBS Sports. “That’s the part of the draft where … running back picks are the least optimal picks.”
To Sports Grid’s Davis Mattek, the dead zone is where running backs are “overdrafted” because of faulty assumptions about the security they have in their roles, the volume of touches they are expected to receive and, in many cases, their basic talent.
Mattek said that fantasy drafters investing expensive picks in, for example, the Baltimore Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins are guilty of “wish-casting” — hoping for a bellcow role while ignoring red flags. Those drawbacks include a lack of involvement in the passing game and the threat of Gus Edwards and quarterback Lamar Jackson siphoning away goal-line carries that lead to easy touchdowns.
Per the aggregated half-PPR ADP rankings at Fantasy Pros, Dobbins leads off the dead zone, followed by three running backs who also could have a problematic shortfall in receptions: David Montgomery (Chicago Bears), Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders) and Chris Carson (Seattle Seahawks).
Then comes the Detroit Lions’ D’Andre Swift, who better fits the mold of player both Mattek and Gretch said could be worth a rare dead-zone pick. Not only is he entering his second season — when running backs tend to blossom despite depressed ADPs because of limited work as rookies — but Swift’s 46 catches on 57 targets last season augur well for a greater role as a receiver. That’s important, Mattek noted, because pass targets are worth approximately 2.5 times more than carries in PPR. Running backs used in their teams’ passing games can also be expected to remain on the field in a wider variety of situations, increasing their potential for touches.
However, Swift could have a volume issue, because the Lions added fellow running back Jamaal Williams in the offseason and have indicated that the ex-Green Bay Packer will have a sizable role. Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Etienne (ADP: 60th overall) also has notable competition from James Robinson and, to a lesser degree, Carlos Hyde, but Mattek and Gretch singled out the former Clemson star as an RB they like in the dead zone because of his superior talent and expected share of pass targets.
The Los Angeles Rams’ Darrell Henderson (50th) and the Denver Broncos’ Javonte Williams (67th) got similar nods from the two analysts as running backs whose profiles made them potentially worthwhile picks at their respective ADP.
On the other hand, both pointed to the Atlanta Falcons’ Mike Davis (57th) as the “poster boy,” as Mattek put it, for the kind of automatic stay-away that marks the dead zone. A journeyman on his fifth team in seven seasons, Davis does not have any proven competition for the top job in Atlanta, but he has also never held that role convincingly and would be unusually old for a breakout season.
“Why would a guy who’s [28] years old and not really that talented actually be locked in to all these touches,” Mattek wondered in a phone conversation, “when they could just go in all these other directions?”
Perhaps the most salient point regarding Davis is that he could stay healthy and atop the Falcons’ depth chart and still put his fantasy managers at a deficit. That’s because merely fulfilling expectations isn’t good enough when rival managers, at a similar point in a draft, are getting the likes of wide receivers Diontae Johnson, D.J. Moore and Brandon Aiyuk, all of whom are safer picks who also have higher ceilings.
That goes to the principle of “winning the flex,” which Mattek cited as arguably the best reason to eschew RBs from rounds 3 through 6. Because wide receivers score more on average than running backs, they are much better candidates to fill flex spots, and deploying exceptional WRs there can give fantasy teams a major edge.
“From wide receiver 10 to wide receiver 30,” Mattek said, “those guys are going to far outscore their counterparts at running back.”
The issue is that, to get to the flex, one must first draft enough wide receivers to fill out starting lineup requirements, so it’s best to start early. While you’re at it, it’s also a good idea to make sure you don’t miss out on one of the elite tight ends and, hey, an upper-tier quarterback could be just the thing to transform your lineup into a true juggernaut.
If that sounds like an ambitious shopping list, just remember that most if not all of those roster advantages can be had by heeding these words to live by: Avoid the RB dead zone.