Then comes the Detroit Lions’ D’Andre Swift, who better fits the mold of player both Mattek and Gretch said could be worth a rare dead-zone pick. Not only is he entering his second season — when running backs tend to blossom despite depressed ADPs because of limited work as rookies — but Swift’s 46 catches on 57 targets last season augur well for a greater role as a receiver. That’s important, Mattek noted, because pass targets are worth approximately 2.5 times more than carries in PPR. Running backs used in their teams’ passing games can also be expected to remain on the field in a wider variety of situations, increasing their potential for touches.