New York Knicks: All it took was one halfway decent season and one respectable offseason to vault the Knicks back onto center stage. Julius Randle and company will make 22 national appearances this season after being penciled in for just one during the first half of the 2020-21 season. Although the Knicks still seem to be a cut below the East’s top contenders when it comes to both firepower and experience, Kemba Walker’s arrival and the lively Madison Square Garden crowd should make for compelling TV.