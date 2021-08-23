This season should be different. Some shake-ups among contending teams could pave the way for others to get into the postseason mix. Let’s take a look at five candidates to be surprise teams this year:
Los Angeles Chargers: Of the seven teams with new head coaches, the Chargers are the one with the best chance to win because they have the most talent. The defense has a chance to be very good, aided by new coach Brandon Staley, who helped make the Rams one of the NFL’s best defenses as their coordinator last year. Edge rusher Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James could have big seasons.
On offense, reigning offensive rookie of the year Justin Herbert will be playing behind a much improved offensive line. General Manager Tom Telesco attacked his team’s biggest roster weakness in the offseason, signing all-pro center Corey Linsley and guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi and drafting left tackle Rashawn Slater in the first round. That’s four new starters to pair with right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who was signed last year.
Herbert was a revelation as a rookie quarterback and could be better in his second season, aided by star wide receiver Keenan Allen.
Last year, the Chargers were 5-7 in games decided by eight points or less. If they can flip that close-game record, they should be a wild-card team.
Denver Broncos: Being in the same division as the Chargers and the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs doesn’t make things easy for the Broncos, but they have enough talent on their roster to make the postseason if they get good-enough quarterback play from Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater.
General Manager George Paton has done a masterful job of reshaping the roster. The biggest strength is the secondary, which could be the best in the NFL. They have three proven veteran cornerbacks in Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan to pair with rookie Patrick Surtain II, the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft, as well as a solid safety duo of Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. Denver also boasts one of the league’s best edge-rushing duos in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.
On offense, the Broncos are loaded. Pro Football Focus rated their group of pass-catchers the sixth-best in the NFL. Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and K.J. Hamler form a dynamic young trio of wideouts, and Noah Fant is a field-stretching tight end. Veteran Melvin Gordon III will start at running back, but rookie second-round pick Javonte Williams is a powerful, nasty runner who could steal the job.
Of course, so much of the team’s success comes down to Lock or Bridgewater. Paton didn’t want to give up on Lock despite his standing as one of the worst quarterbacks in the league last year. Bridgewater is an efficient veteran who could take over the starting job if Lock falters.
New York Giants: As a division, the NFC East was asleep last year, so it makes sense that a sleeper could emerge from it this season. The preseason division favorite is the Dallas Cowboys, who with quarterback Dak Prescott back healthy don’t quite qualify for surprise team status.
Both the Giants and Philadelphia Eagles deserve consideration here, if only because of the ease of their schedules. The Eagles have only three games against teams that had records better than .500 last year. The Giants have only five.
I’ll lean toward the Giants for my surprise pick here. General Manager Dave Gettleman has made some quality roster additions over the past two years. You could see the power of the defensive line in the second half of last season, and the secondary has been improved with Adoree’ Jackson and James Bradberry at cornerback. He has added weapons on offense in wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney (although both have been sidelined with injuries at times during training camp), and running back Saquon Barkley appears to be close to returning from last year’s torn ACL.
However, all of those additions might not matter if the Giants don’t get better play out of quarterback Daniel Jones, who is entering a make-or-break season in his third year in the league. If he elevates his play, the Giants should enter the playoff picture.
Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals had the makings of a sleeper team last year, jumping out to a 5-2 start. But they lost six of their last nine games to end up 8-8 and just outside the playoff field.
Defensively, they did better than most expected, giving up only 22.9 points per game. They added veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who brings leadership along with his pass-rush ability, but they’ll need cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Robert Alford to step up to make up for the departure of Patrick Peterson.
Despite wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald not returning — at least not yet — the Cardinals have a potent offense. They averaged 25.6 points per game last year, and then added wide receivers A.J. Green (free agency) and Rondale Moore (second round of the draft) to line up alongside No. 1 target DeAndre Hopkins. Murray should be able to take another step forward in his third season, making the Cardinals a legitimate playoff threat.
New England Patriots: It may be strange to think of the Patriots as a sleeper, but that’s what they are this year. They’re coming off a 7-9 season in which they ranked 27th in offense and 15th in defense. Coach Bill Belichick followed that by having one of his most aggressive offseasons.
Belichick added a pair of tight ends (Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith) and a pair of wide receivers (Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne) to upgrade a subpar skill-position group on offense, and the defense should be solid after adding outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy and getting back Donta Hightower, who opted out last season.
Like a couple of the other teams on this list, the big question is at quarterback. Cam Newton is expected to be the Week 1 starter, but his play last year furthered questions of whether all the hits he has taken over the years have caught up to him. He struggled to throw the ball downfield and had just eight passing touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Although, he did have 12 rushing touchdowns.
The Patriots got lucky when quarterback Mac Jones fell to them with the 15th pick in the first round, and Jones looked good in his first two preseason games, distributing the ball effectively in the short passing game. It’s not out of the question that Jones could take the starting job from Newton at some point.
New England might not catch Buffalo in the AFC East, but it should be a playoff contender.