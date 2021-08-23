I’ll lean toward the Giants for my surprise pick here. General Manager Dave Gettleman has made some quality roster additions over the past two years. You could see the power of the defensive line in the second half of last season, and the secondary has been improved with Adoree’ Jackson and James Bradberry at cornerback. He has added weapons on offense in wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney (although both have been sidelined with injuries at times during training camp), and running back Saquon Barkley appears to be close to returning from last year’s torn ACL.