Here’s a look at where things stand as they try to get the golfers back on the course Monday morning at Liberty National in Jersey City, which had received more than six inches of rain as of 6 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.
When do they tee off Monday?
As of Monday midmorning, the final round was scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. Eastern. However, the PGA Tour has delayed the start three times already (the original plan was to start at 7:30 a.m.) because of continued rainy conditions.
PGA Tour officials have said they need a seven-hour window to complete the final round, and with sunset at 7:44 p.m. Eastern, further delays may make a Monday finish untenable.
The players will tee off from No. 1 and No. 10 in groups of three.
Fans will not be allowed on the course. Lift, clean and place rules will be in effect for the players.
How can I watch?
Television/streaming coverage will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel, CBSSports.com and PGATour.com. At 2:30 p.m., coverage is scheduled to shift to CBS and Paramount Plus.
What’s the weather forecast?
It seems likely the golfers will have to play through at least some precipitation Monday, with showers in the forecast all afternoon. But the forecast does not call for much in the way of steady rain that could further drench the course. Temperatures will rise into the low 80s with winds at 10 to 15 mph.
And if they don’t finish Monday?
According to the Associated Press, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent out a memo to the players on Sunday night saying he is amending the tour’s bad-weather guidelines to allow for a Tuesday finish regardless of how much golf is played Monday.
The biggest issue for the PGA Tour is the playoff situation. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup point standings after the Northern Trust advance to the second round of the playoffs — the BMW Championship at Caves Valley outside Baltimore. So even though that tournament begins Thursday, tour officials feel as if it’s important to complete the entire Northern Trust tournament, even if that means only a brief pause between tournaments.
How is the course holding up?
John Mutch, the PGA Tour rules official overseeing the event, said Sunday night that the course — built on a landfill, with good drainage — was looking “really good” despite all the rain.
“They were working on the bunkers when I was there. There’s not a whole lot of standing water. I was pleased. I’ve seen a lot worse,” he said.
How are the players holding up?
Rahm, for one, seemed to be taking the tournament pause in stride.
“If covid quarantine has taught us anything, it’s what to do the whole day cooped up in a room,” he said of his Sunday plans with no golf on tap and weather making travel a dicey proposition (via Golfweek).
Rahm isn’t a fan of the PGA Tour’s playoff format, however. The top player in the FedEx Cup point standings after the first two playoff events starts the season-ending Tour Championship at 10 under par, a two-stroke edge over the next-best golfer, with the players below them in the standings starting the tournament with descending scores. The final five golfers in the standings begin the tournament at even par, 10 strokes behind the leader.
Rahm, this year’s U.S. Open champion who would vault into the No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup standings with a win at the Northern Trust, seems to think the points leader should get a bigger edge over the rest of the field heading into the Tour Championship, a reward for consistently good play over the entire season.
“I understand it’s for TV purposes and excitement and just making it more of a winner-take-all and they give you a two-shot advantage,” he told ESPN, “but over four days that can be gone in two holes.”
