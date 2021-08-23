The PGA Tour hopes to play the final round of its Northern Trust tournament on Monday after postponing things on Sunday because of Tropical Storm Henri, which dumped a massive amount of rain on the New York City area. There’s a sense of urgency to finish things up because the Northern Trust is the first tournament of the PGA Tour’s three-event playoffs. Compounding matters is the fact that two players — Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith — were tied for the lead after 54 holes, so simply cutting the tournament short would have been difficult.