In Richmond, Sims seemed to be competing with veteran DeAndre Carter to return punts and be a backup slot receiver. They both played with the second team and received the lion’s share of return reps. But during preseason games, Sims found himself behind Carter and seventh-round pick Dax Milne from Brigham Young, whom Coach Ron Rivera has praised as one of the breakout performers of camp.
It was always going to be an uphill battle for Sims, 24, to make the team, given the depth and competition Washington has at receiver this year. In the two preseason games, Sims played 49 snaps, totaling two catches for 18 yards, two kickoff returns of 16 and 32 yards and one punt return for no yards. He had a notable drop on a deep route in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday.
For Sims, it’s a disappointing end to his time in Washington, where in the latter weeks of the 2019 season he flashed the potential of becoming a key contributor. In the last four weeks of a lost season, the 5-foot-10, 176-pound undrafted rookie caught fire, compiling 20 catches, 230 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a kickoff-return touchdown that encapsulated his game: He dropped the ball at first (ball security has been an issue), then showed off his explosiveness by taking it 91 yards for the score.
Before last year, offensive coordinator Scott Turner spoke excitedly about what Sims could do. But the receiver struggled to build on the late breakout in 2019 as a toe injury and five fumbles hampered his opportunities.
Without Sims, Washington has 10 receivers, three of whom are roster locks (Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown) and two more who are almost certain to make it (Adam Humphries, Cam Sims). The three competing with Carter and Milne for one or two final spots: Antonio Gandy-Golden, Isaiah Wright and Tony Brown.