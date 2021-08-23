Federal prosecutors, who also alleged in a filing last week that former communications director Eric Kay distributed oxycodone pills to at least six players, including Skaggs, before the pitcher died of a fentanyl overdose in 2019, wrote that they sought all internal documents and reports “regarding the distribution of drugs” by Angels employees.
According to the motion, the law firm representing the Angels “stall[ed]” upon receiving the subpoena July 27. The motion also stated that the team then claimed that the information, which could include documents concerning the internal investigation of Skaggs’s death, was protected by attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors called that claim “erroneous,” arguing in the filing that the team and its lawyers had shared information with third parties, including an outside publicist and the commissioner’s office of Major League Baseball.
“The Angels have failed to comply with a lawful order,” the motion states. The motion also notes Kay’s potential constitutional right of access to any information showing team employees besides him allegedly dealt drugs. Prosecutors wrote that “documents or electronically-stored information in the Angels’ possession discussing people other than Kay unlawfully distributing drugs to players or others in the organization would almost certainly prove relevant to Kay’s defense.” The motion did not specifically indicate that prosecutors are aware that evidence exists.
Ariel Neuman, a former assistant U.S. attorney, conducted the internal investigation. His firm, Bird Marella, is representing the Angels. Neuman declined to comment beyond a statement reading: “We strongly disagree with the government’s filing and will address this matter in court.”
Lawyers for Kay did not respond to a request for comment.
The prosecutors’ motion followed new details filed Friday about their case against Kay, which is set to go to trial in October in Fort Worth. Prosecutors claim that in the months before Skaggs’s death, Kay — who they say himself suffered an overdose at Angel Stadium in April 2019 and had drug residue including “indications of fentanyl” in his desk drawer — used the cellphone app OfferUp to purchase controlled substances.
In one conversation cited by prosecutors, Kay asked an alleged dealer if he could bring pills to Angel Stadium, saying that he worked there. “Could leave u tickets for the game if u wanted,” he added, according to prosecutors.
In other messages, Kay appeared to try to make sure the pills weren’t laced with fentanyl, and offered to trade one alleged dealer a baseball signed by Angels superstar Mike Trout. “We Dodgers fans my boi lol,” responded the alleged dealer, whom the prosecutors referred to as “Sharky.”
Prosecutors disclosed that they plan to present the testimony of “approximately five players” who received oxycodone from Kay between 2017 and 2019, with Skaggs often acting as a middleman.
Skaggs was found dead in a Texas hotel room during an Angels road trip on July 1, 2019, and an autopsy determined he choked on his own vomit after ingesting a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone. Kay was indicted this past October.
In June, Skaggs’s family sued the Angels, Kay and Kay’s former communications supervisor, Tim Mead, claiming the team “knew or should have known” that Kay was distributing drugs to players.
Kay’s attorney said that to blame his client for Skaggs’s death “was not borne out by the facts,” and Mead’s attorney said he had no knowledge that Kay provided opioids to any player.
The Angels have said that an “independent internal investigation” undertaken by Neuman had shown the team was “not aware or informed of any employee providing opioids to any player.”
Federal prosecutors referred to that probe in their filing Monday as among potential records they were seeking via subpoena, writing that “the facts that underlie the conclusions of the Angels’ internal investigation into [Skaggs’s] overdose death will be the same facts that are at the heart of this criminal case.”