Here are some observations from Monday’s practice.
For the first three weeks of training camp, Washington practiced in the morning and followed with meetings and an evening walk-through. Starting this week and going forward, the team will hold some meetings and its walk-through before its two-hour midday workout. Afterward, the team has additional meetings, but also a break for lunch, media interviews and additional medical treatment, among other things.
Rivera wants his players and staff to get a feel for what the regular season routine will be like, with “everything from the way we’re going to meet to the way we walk through, the way we practice and then the post practice lifts and meetings,” he said.
But he also wants to see how players maximize their time, especially those with downtime during special teams meetings. Rivera told those players to either seek extra treatment, complete their strength and conditioning, or use the time to study film. How they manage the time could factor into their future with the team.
“It’s an opportunity to take about 40 minutes to get a little bit ahead of some things and an opportunity to watch your opponent and kind of study what we’re going to do,” Rivera said. “It’s about time management now, and that’s what we’re looking for.”
Kendall Fuller can do it all in the secondary, and Washington intends to capitalize on it. The sixth-year cornerback has the experience and skill set to play multiple roles, from outside cornerback to the slot to free safety. When he returned to Washington last season, he was used primarily outside, and had a team-high four interceptions.
This year, with the additions of rookie Benjamin St-Juste and veteran William Jackson, Fuller’s role may change as Washington seeks the best combination of players.
“I think I’ll definitely be moving around more than last year,” he said. " … We got so much talent in DBs room, so it could be snaps where you’re at corner, snaps when you’re at nickel and snaps when you’re at safety. … Just get the best guys out there to help us make plays.”
The return of OTAs, minicamp and preseason this year has brought some clarity as the final roster cut deadline — Aug. 31 — nears. When asked which players have stood out the most, Rivera rattled off a list of players, many of whom were unproven or unknown a month ago.
That list: undrafted rookie running back Jaret Patterson, safety-turned-cornerback Troy Apke, cornerback Torry McTyer, rookie wide receiver Dax Milne and second-year wideout Isaiah Wright.
“We want to see a little bit more out of Sammis Reyes,” Rivera said of the first-year tight end who returned to practice Monday after missing the second preseason game because of a concussion. “Unfortunately him going into the protocol last week, we didn’t get a chance to see him [against the Bengals]. Would’ve loved to have seen him because he’s done some really good things. Several of the offensive linemen — we’ve got some young, talented guys that have really played well. … We’re looking at the backup depth on the defensive line. Those guys have got to step up, so we’ve got to watch those guys as well.”
Washington no longer has any players on its covid-19/reserve list, but it has had to be cautious in easing players back into practice. The team activated offensive tackle David Sharpe on Monday, a week after he first returned to the sidelines and began to work with trainers during practices. Fellow tackle Cornelius Lucas followed a similar pattern, while receiver Curtis Samuel continues to work his way back from both a groin injury and his stint on the covid-19 list.
Rivera said the team’s coaches and medical staff have had to be “very aware” of possible lingering effects of covid-19 as players return.
“Some of the smaller guys coming off, it hasn’t been that big of a deal in terms of watching them for their conditioning,” Rivera said. “One of our big guys coming off it, we had to bring him back gradually. We had to be careful. We had to be smart about it. … You want to be safer than sorry, that’s for sure.”
According to the protocols agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA, any player who tests positive for covid-19 and has even mild symptoms must undergo multiple cardiac screenings, including an electrocardiogram, before being cleared to return.
The starting job at left guard might be Ereck Flowers’s to lose. Early in camp, he and Wes Schweitzer rotated at the position, with Schweitzer getting the first preseason start against the New England Patriots. But Flowers started last week in practice, started the second preseason game against the Bengals and worked with the starters in practice Monday, a sign he’s taken control of the starting job.
“He’s a very big man. I mean, he’s a big, physical presence at left guard,” Rivera said. “ … And that’s one of things that you really see that stands out about him. He’s a lot to get by. He’s very athletic, moves very well, has good arm length.”
Injury updates: Receiver Dyami Brown and safety Kam Curl were not at practice Monday. Rivera said they weren’t feeling well but are expected to practice Tuesday. Defensive end Casey Toohill (toe) attended but did not participate in practice. Tight end Temarrick Hemingway, like Reyes, returned to practice on a limited basis after being in the concussion protocol.