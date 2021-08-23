“We want to see a little bit more out of Sammis Reyes,” Rivera said of the first-year tight end who returned to practice Monday after missing the second preseason game because of a concussion. “Unfortunately him going into the protocol last week, we didn’t get a chance to see him [against the Bengals]. Would’ve loved to have seen him because he’s done some really good things. Several of the offensive linemen — we’ve got some young, talented guys that have really played well. … We’re looking at the backup depth on the defensive line. Those guys have got to step up, so we’ve got to watch those guys as well.”