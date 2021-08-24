After Cruz, Bryce Harper and Mike Trout have the best chance to reach 500 homers. Harper is already halfway there, with 254 home runs, and is expected to add eight more by season’s end. If he can stay healthy — and he has since 2017 — we could see him start to flirt with 500 home runs in 2028. Trout would have been considered a shoo-in a year or two ago but the three-time MVP has just eight home runs in 36 games this season and has been on the 60-day injured list since late June. Still, Trout has a 45 percent chance to reach 500, and it is possible both he and Harper could join the club around the same time frame.