Cabrera is the sixth player born outside the United States to reach 500 home runs, along with Pujols, Rafael Palmeiro, Sammy Sosa, Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz, who was the last to reach the mark in 2015. He is also the first player to hit his 500th home run in a Tigers uniform.
“It’s something special for my country, for my family, to be able to do this,” Cabrera said after the game. “I’m really happy.”
The question now becomes who will be the next member of the elite club?
Nelson Cruz is the logical choice. The 41-year-old has 443 career home runs — the only active player other than Pujols and Cabrera with more than 350 — and is showing no signs of slowing down. Cruz is batting .270 with 26 home runs in 2021 and is estimated to end the season with 33 home runs per Dan Szymborski’s projections. That would leave him just 50 shy of the 500 mark.
Home run leaders (active players)
Seasons
Age
Home runs
Albert Pujols
21
41
677
Miguel Cabrera
19
38
500
Nelson Cruz
17
41
443
Robinson Cano
16
38
334
Giancarlo Stanton
12
31
332
Justin Upton
15
33
324
Joey Votto
15
37
323
Evan Longoria
14
35
314
Mike Trout
11
30
310
To figure out his chances of reaching 500, we can use a modified version of the “favorite toy,” a formula created by Bill James that calculates the probability a player achieves a cumulative statistical goal.
Normally, the favorite toy method uses a three-year weighted average to get an established level of production, and then uses that to forecast the chances of hitting a goal. That won’t work in this scenario because of the shortened 2020 campaign, since taking a weighted average of home runs in a year with limited plate appearances would suppress every hitter’s cumulative projections. To account for this, I am going to use the 2020 Marcels preseason home run projections for each player. The Marcels projection system was originally developed by Tom Tango as the “minimum level of competence that you should expect from any forecaster.” In other words, it’s simple and, while perhaps not perfect, is a reasonable method of projecting future performance.
(This exercise could have instead used a prorated 2020 home run total for each player calculated from their actual short-season performance, but there are problems with that approach as well. Just because a player hit 10 home runs in his first 150 plate appearances doesn’t mean he would have hit 10 home runs in his next 150, and our goal is to best assess hitters’ base home-run hitting ability. Again, this is an estimate, and no method is likely to be perfect.)
For 2021 performance, I use the latest projections from Szymborski.
Using these as the inputs, Cruz has a 56 percent chance to reach 500 home runs, a solid outlook for a player over the age of 40. That gives Cruz the best chance of any active player. In fact, if Cruz doesn’t join the club it could be years before we see anyone else with a fighting chance.
After Cruz, Bryce Harper and Mike Trout have the best chance to reach 500 homers. Harper is already halfway there, with 254 home runs, and is expected to add eight more by season’s end. If he can stay healthy — and he has since 2017 — we could see him start to flirt with 500 home runs in 2028. Trout would have been considered a shoo-in a year or two ago but the three-time MVP has just eight home runs in 36 games this season and has been on the 60-day injured list since late June. Still, Trout has a 45 percent chance to reach 500, and it is possible both he and Harper could join the club around the same time frame.
After Harper and Trout, Nolan Arenado (260 home runs at age 30), Manny Machado (245 home runs at age 29) and Pete Alonso (97 home runs at almost age 27) have the next best chances at hitting 500. Alonso led the majors in home runs as a rookie in 2019 (53), and although he has just three years in the majors, his ability to hit the long ball is already putting him on the radar for career power accomplishments.
Ronald Acuña Jr. would almost certainly be a member of the preceding group if not for injury. Acuña has 105 home runs in four seasons although this year was cut short due to a torn ACL after 82 games.
Barring major injury or significant decline in performance, here are the players with the best chance to reach 500.