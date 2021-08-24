That means DeChambeau probably will have to quickly travel from Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis., the site of the Ryder Cup. He is third in the points rankings to make the U.S. squad, with the top six securing spots.
The Ryder Cup ends Sept. 26, and check-in for the marquee event on the PLDA’s calendar is the next day. Should DeChambeau need more time to make his arrangements, though, organizers of the competition would seem well-advised to make every effort to accommodate him, given that he will be by far the biggest draw.
“This is an amazing opportunity to grow the game and the sport in general!” DeChambeau exclaimed in a social media post in which he shared footage of him gripping it and ripping it at a driving range. “I want to show the world how incredibly talented and hard working these athletes are.
“I’ve been working hard to get my game up to their speeds so I have a chance but will still continue to play my best golf with my regular day job.”
DeChambeau gained plenty of notice when he returned to the PGA Tour in June 2020 following its pandemic-related hiatus. He used the down time to add another 20 pounds of muscle to the 20 he had gained since 2019, and he wasted little time putting to good use that bulk — and the increased swing speeds it helped him attain.
DeChambeau blasted one tee shot after another, and putted extremely well, to win Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in July 2020. Two months later, he showed there was all sorts of method to his madness when he won his first major by six strokes at Winged Foot in New York.
In January, DeChambeau revealed that he had been playing golf with Kyle Berkshire, the PLDA’s No. 1-ranked competitor. The aim was to launch balls at 210 mph, a figure not common even to the heaviest hitters on the PGA Tour but one DeChambeau said was “definitely achievable and intriguing to me.”
The 27-year-old Dallas resident said Monday of competing in the long-driving contest, “I really want people to understand that I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t think it would be good for my game overall.”
“I will do my best to compete with the best in the long driving world, and it gives me a goal to work for,” DeChambeau added, in comments published by Golf.com. “But I know this will translate to me being able to swing at higher speeds on the course, which as I’ve said many times will make me a better golfer every time I tee it up on the PGA Tour.”
As for any suggestion that his plans to compete at the PLDA event might detract from his effort at the Ryder Cup, assuming he makes the U.S. team, DeChambeau asserted that it would not.
“I am fully dedicated to the Ryder Cup, and it’s something I really care deeply about. Representing Team USA is something I’ve dreamed about since I was kid,” said DeChambeau, who missed a chance to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics when he tested positive for the coronavirus last month and developed a case of covid-19.
“I want to help bring home the trophy this year,” he said of squaring off with Team Europe at Whistling Straits, “and like I said, I wouldn’t be doing any of this if I didn’t truly believe it would make me a better golfer.”