The Nationals’ current rotation is Patrick Corbin, Josiah Gray, Erick Fedde, Paolo Espino and Sean Nolin. In theory, they could easily swap out Espino, 34, or Nolin, 31, if they want to look at young arms. But it is likely that Cavalli finishes this season in the minors, then pitchers for the Nationals at some point of 2022. Since last year’s minor league season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, he has only 18 professional appearances. There also is no rush.