That was the shiniest decision in a big lump of roster moves. Ahead of a series with the Marlins in Miami, the Nationals recalled relievers Patrick Murphy and Sam Clay while optioning Gabe Klobosits and designating Jefry Rodriguez for assignment. Left-handed starter Seth Romero, a former first-round pick, joined Cavalli on the move from the Class AA Harrisburg Senators to Rochester. So did Andrew Lee, a 27-year-old reliever. As a result, Joan Adon, a 23-year-old righty, was bumped to Harrisburg from Class A Wilmington, where he threw a 97-pitch complete game shutout last week.
Recent draft picks Dustin Saenz (left-handed pitcher, fourth round), Cole Quintanilla (right-handed pitcher, ninth) and Darren Baker (second baseman, 10th) were promoted to the low-Class A Fredericksburg Nationals from the Florida Complex League. And Aldo Ramirez, a 20-year-old righty acquired in the trade that sent Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox, was taken off the injured list and added to the Florida Complex League roster.
But Cavalli, who turned 23 this month, is the headliner for a reason. He began this year by dominating hitters for the Blue Rocks, leaving that level with 1.77 ERA and 71 strikeouts in seven starts. In Harrisburg, his command wavered at times and he walked 35 batters in 58 innings. But opponents hit just .188 against him — a slight bump from Wilmington — and he stayed on the fast track.
By sending Cavalli to Rochester, the Nationals want him and Romero to work in the strike zone more. The hitters, many of whom have major league experience, should be more disciplined. Romero, 25, returned from a rib injury in July, was promoted to Harrisburg in August and made three consecutive solid starts. For Cavalli, this promotion could mean throwing more secondary pitches for strikes instead of relying on chasing swings.
More challenging reps is the main idea. Romero is expected to debut with the Red Wings on Friday before Cavalli starts Saturday.
The Nationals’ current rotation is Patrick Corbin, Josiah Gray, Erick Fedde, Paolo Espino and Sean Nolin. In theory, they could easily swap out Espino, 34, or Nolin, 31, if they want to look at young arms. But it is likely that Cavalli finishes this season in the minors, then pitchers for the Nationals at some point of 2022. Since last year’s minor league season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, he has only 18 professional appearances. There also is no rush.
The club could otherwise tap Ben Braymer or Sterling Sharp, should they use the rest of August and September to experiment with unproven arms. For now, though, the spike in major league chances is in Washington’s bullpen. Murphy, 25 and acquired off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this month, pitched twice for Rochester before meeting the team in Miami. Clay, 28 and up for most of this year, is back after a brief stint in AAA.
A weeks-long game of musical chairs is not slowing down. The Nationals don’t have much to lose.