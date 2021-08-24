Etienne, drafted 25th overall to form a powerhouse tandem with former Clemson teammate and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, suffered a Lisfranc injury against New Orleans. Because NFL teams haven’t reduced their rosters to 53 players yet, by league rule Etienne’s placement on IR abruptly halts his rookie campaign before he had a chance to display his considerable talents.
As always in the league, though, one player’s misfortune is another’s opportunity. The degree to which Etienne’s injury is expected to benefit teammate James Robinson was quickly reflected by frenzied discussions in the fantasy football community about how far to push Robinson up in draft rankings.
Robinson’s steadying presence in Jacksonville, where he surprised with 1,414 total yards and 10 touchdowns last season as an unheralded rookie, could provide some consolation for Meyer. On the other hand, the decorated former college football coach clearly wanted more from his offense that he felt Robinson could provide, given a very valuable draft pick being spent on a player at the same position. Meyer, 57, will now have to add his running back plans to what seems to be a long list of necessary revisions in the wake of the loss to the Saints.
Of primary importance will be finding better ways to help Lawrence, the franchise’s crown jewel, succeed. For the second time in as many preseason games, the much-ballyhooed quarterback prospect took shots from opposing defenders while appearing uncertain about where and when to take shots of his own down the field. Lawrence has completed 20 passes in 32 attempts for 184 yards, with three sacks and no touchdowns. He hasn’t thrown any interceptions yet, but has led the Jaguars to just three points over his eight drives.
After the first preseason game, a 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Meyer said, “I don’t want to be one of those slow, wallowing offenses. We’ll get that fixed.”
The Jaguars needed 18 fourth-quarter points while backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was under center just to close what had been a sizable deficit for most of the loss in New Orleans. The desultory showing led Meyer to share an opinion that his team was “not balanced right now” and lacked “rhythm in the first half.”
The good news is that preseason games don’t count in the standings, where Jacksonville almost has nowhere to go but up after a 1-15 2020 season that helped win the Lawrence sweepstakes but cost the jobs of head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell. Meyer, who cited health reasons in resigning as head coach at Ohio State in 2018, was a somewhat surprising hire, and he could have an impossible challenge in recreating the quick success he achieved in college.
Over 17 seasons with Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, Meyer posted a cumulative record of 39-8 in his first seasons with those programs, including a 12-0 mark with the Buckeyes in 2012. Overall, he went 187-32 with three national championships and a 12-3 mark in bowl games.
Meyer quickly raised eyebrows with the selection of Etienne, given that the Jaguars already had a capable running back and appeared to have far greater needs elsewhere on the roster, particularly on defense.
“Our job is to take the best football players available, and when you have a chance to add an explosive, dynamic player to your team, I don’t think that’s a roll of the dice,” new Jacksonville General Manager Trent Baalke said at the time. “I think that’s an educated decision that we were willing to make.”
Unfortunately for Baalke, Meyer and Jaguars fans, Etienne’s explosive abilities will have to wait until 2022 before getting an NFL showcase. In the meantime, Robinson will be supported by veteran back Carlos Hyde, who played under Meyer at Ohio State before embarking on a peripatetic NFL career that has included a 2018 stop in Jacksonville along with stints in San Francisco, Cleveland, Kansas City, Houston and Seattle.
Barring a trade or notable free agent addition, Robinson figures to get a major opportunity to show the team that it should have left well enough alone at his position.