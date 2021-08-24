Smith, who frequently can be spotted in the gallery at PGA Tour events, took up the sport about 12 years ago after a charity tournament in Houston. Smith was riding around in a cart, trash talking other players’ swings when NBA legend and Hall of Famer Moses Malone challenged him to give it a try. Smith said he hit the ball about 300 yards on his first swing, but later, when Malone dared him to do it again, Smith swung and missed.