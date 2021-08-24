“Non-club-affiliated media will not be permitted in the locker room,” the NFL wrote in its memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post.
The NFL and the NFL Players Association continue to deliberate over coronavirus protocols for the regular season. The NFLPA has recommended re-tightening some protocols, based on concerns about the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. But Tuesday’s memo is a strong indication that the ban on locker room access for the media will continue into the regular season, scheduled to begin Sept. 9.
“While it is disappointing that NFL locker rooms will be closed to media this season, it is not unexpected given covid conditions,” Lindsay Jones, an NFL reporter for The Athletic and president of the Pro Football Writers of America, wrote on Twitter. “I urge [PFWA] members to communicate with team PR staffs to come up with creative and workable solutions to enable us all to do our jobs.”
NFL locker rooms have remained closed to the media during teams’ training camps this summer and at preseason games, although in-person interviews have resumed for vaccinated reporters in some settings. That’s after media access to teams’ players and coaches was conducted remotely last season.
The league’s limit of 50 team staffers in locker rooms is up from 40 last year.