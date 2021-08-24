That baseball has changed is apparent to anyone who watches a single game, let alone 80 or 100 or 162 over the course of a season. The sport’s issues — more strikeouts and fewer balls in play every single year — are both well-established and serious.
But as the dinosaur status of Pujols and Cabrera demonstrates, the current state of affairs requires a recalibration of the game’s most important milestones. As two of the best hitters of their generation near the end, it’s worth wondering: If the old norms of offensive endurance and excellence no longer apply — indeed, if they’re borderline unattainable — how should we tailor the idea of elite performance to the current era?
This comes to mind not only because Cabrera launched his 500th homer — leaving 40-year-old Nelson Cruz as the only player within 165 of 500 — or because Pujols may retire at season’s end, leaving baseball without an active player with 3,000 hits. Rather, it comes to mind because last week, Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds collected his 2,000th hit.
The thought here, at least, was this: Wait. Votto is one of the best hitters of his generation. He almost defines offensive supremacy in this era, because he takes an ungodly number of walks — six seasons of 100 or more, five in which he led the National League — and because he hits for a not insignificant amount of power.
And in his 15th year, Votto only has 2,000 hits? How’s he ever going to get to 3,000? How’s he ever going to fit in with the all-time elites?
The fact is: He’s already there. The impending dearth of players who reach those old, round milestones — 500 homers and/or 3,000 hits — requires those who like to think about the game to measure elite performance not against the 1970s or early 2000s but against the here and now. Votto fits.
Think about the adjustment in evaluation over, say, the past decade-and-a-half. Forever and ever, saying a guy was a .300 hitter both meant something significant — he was excellent at the craft — and provided a nice, convenient, easy-to-remember number. But it doesn’t take a next-level sabermetrician to understand that batting average isn’t a very good tool for evaluating the offensive contribution of a player because it considers neither how often he walks nor his power.
Casually evaluating a player, over a beer and a hot dog at the ballpark, is now widely accessible and more accurate by using on-base-plus-slugging percentage, because that stat incorporates those two skills — getting on base and hitting for power — that are coveted by teams and contribute to winning. In a baseball front office, or in the deep dark reaches of the invaluable website FanGraphs, it might include wRC+ — “weighted runs created plus,” a modern interpretation of a standby from groundbreaking baseball analyst Bill James that tries to quantify how many runs a player was worth to his team, taking into account ballpark tendencies, and weighs them against the league average.
(Confused by either or both of those? Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels occupy the first through third spots in both OPS and wRC+ this season. From 2007 to 2021, the expanse of Votto’s career, he trails only Mike Trout in both categories. Some truisms cross eras: If a hitter looks dominant, he’s probably dominant, no matter the evaluation tool or the era.)
As careers go on, the “counting stats” of elite players — hits, homers, doubles, etc. — go up, and higher totals give them loftier status. But there’s a coming adjustment in how long we count. It says here that Pujols and Cabrera will be outliers, that players won’t last 20 seasons anymore.
There are a variety of reasons, and — without pointing any fingers — chief among them is the aggressive policing of performance-enhancing drugs, making it harder to stay healthy and have the same recovery time for a player in his late 30s or early 40s. That’s not an accusation about a specific player. It’s a broad fact about the sport.
Apply that reality to the milestone of 3,000 hits, and it seems almost out of reach before a career starts. Thirty-two players have achieved the milestone. Only five of them — Ichiro Suzuki, Rod Carew, Lou Brock, Wade Boggs and Roberto Clemente — played fewer than 20 major league seasons. (Not coincidentally, none of those five surpassed 3,100 hits.)
There are also fundamental elements of the game that make it more difficult to get even a single base hit today than, say, 15 or 20 years ago, when Pujols and Cabrera were just breaking in. A hitter rarely gets a crack at a starting pitcher for a third and fourth time in a game, when the hitter might be more familiar with the incoming repertoire and the pitcher might be tiring. Hand-in-hand with that: Instead, hitters face a 97-mph fastball from one reliever in the sixth and another 97-mph fastball from a different (fresh) reliever in the seventh and are left to hack away at average velocity that rises every year. Balls up the middle or through the hole in right were base hits for a century — until organizations decided to swallow them up with defensive shifts.
The result is that, while batting average might not be a useful tool in evaluating a player’s contribution to his team, it can tell you something about the environment in which he is playing. Collectively, major league hitters entered Monday batting .242 this season — the lowest average since 1968, the infamous “Year of the Pitcher.” Hitting is suppressed, both for MLB overall and individuals. Through this weekend, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (sorry, Nats fans) has the majors’ highest average: .323. In every year dating back to World War II, someone in the majors has produced a higher average than that.
So, 3,000 hits in this environment? Robinson Canó is 38, has been suspended twice for using PEDs — including for the entirety of the 2021 season — and remains 376 away. Seems doubtful. Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals catcher, is 911 short and at 38 won’t get there. Votto is fifth among active players, at 2,005 through the weekend. But he’s 37.
Maybe Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve? He’s just 31 and entered Monday with 1,739 hits. Sounds doable — until you realize that Altuve could get 40 hits over the Astros’ remaining 38 games in 2021, then average 175 hits over the next seven seasons to just sneak over the mark. Trout? The best player of his generation turned 30 this month — but at 1,419 hits, he’s not even halfway there, and he’s only played 36 games in 2021 because of injuries.
On Saturday night, Pujols cracked the 3,295th hit of his career, his 677th homer. As baseball exists in a new reality, it’s possible those totals will never again be matched. That’s fine. It doesn’t mean offensive excellence no longer exists. It only means it needs to be redefined to fit the era we’re watching now.
The game is cyclical. The game will adjust. Balance will, somehow, be restored. But until then, who could possibly reach 3,000 hits?