There are also fundamental elements of the game that make it more difficult to get even a single base hit today than, say, 15 or 20 years ago, when Pujols and Cabrera were just breaking in. A hitter rarely gets a crack at a starting pitcher for a third and fourth time in a game, when the hitter might be more familiar with the incoming repertoire and the pitcher might be tiring. Hand-in-hand with that: Instead, hitters face a 97-mph fastball from one reliever in the sixth and another 97-mph fastball from a different (fresh) reliever in the seventh and are left to hack away at average velocity that rises every year. Balls up the middle or through the hole in right were base hits for a century — until organizations decided to swallow them up with defensive shifts.