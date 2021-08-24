Delle Donne scored from all over the floor, making 5 of 9 from the field (including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc) and all seven of her free throw attempts. Her stat line included a staggering plus/minus figure of +36 in a game that was not as close as the final margin.
She fueled a Mystics team that never trailed and helped snap a four-game losing streak that had dropped the Mystics to 10th in the league standings, 1½ games behind the Sparks entering play Tuesday in the hunt for the league’s eight and final playoff spot. The win improved Washington to 9-14; the Sparks dropped to 10-14.
Charles didn’t play after reaggravating a lingering hip injury in Sunday’s loss and is expected to miss multiple games. That was all the more reason Mystics Coach and GM Mike Thibault was thrilled to see Delle Donne’s return to form.
“She is feeling good,” Thibault said. “She shot threes. … That’s the Elena from a couple of years ago. In transition, find her, no hesitation. She got some post ups. She made good passes.
“Knock on wood, if we get that Elena for enough games, that’s going to be a huge factor for us.”
This is a vital week for the Mystics, who host Dallas (10-14) on Thursday and Saturday with a chance to vault back into eighth place. After that, the Mystics have seven games remaining — only one of which is against a team not above them in the standings.
Delle Donne made her presence felt from the start, scoring on a dribble-drive runner in transition, followed by a fadeaway after an offensive rebound to put her team up 11-0.
She displayed none of the hesitation she showed in Sunday’s loss to Seattle, when she said she was still getting comfortable. She said pregame that there were no issues Monday and she went through her normal next-day rehab without any setbacks or lingering issues from her return.
She capped a 12-2 run to close the first quarter with a fadeaway from the left wing. Another 12-2 run in the second quarter helped push the Mystics to a 56-23 at halftime. The 23 points were the fewest the Mystics had yielded in a half this season.
“That was as complete a game as we’ve had for a long period of time,” Thibault said. “We moved the ball. We shot a great percentage. High number of assists. We got to the free throw line. We took care of the basketball.”
Myisha Hines-Allen led all scorers with 19 points and Delle Donne did all her scoring damage in the first half and finished with just 17:35 of game time Ariel Atkins and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 10 apiece and Natasha Cloud had eight assists and eight rebounds.
All five were part of the Mystics’ 2019 title team, a fact not lost on Walker-Kimbrough.
“When we went out, Ariel looked around and was like, ‘Oh wow, this feels very familiar,’” Walker-Kimbrough said. “I mean, it was all of us that have been here since I don’t even know. It just felt very, very familiar. Nothing against anybody else. But, those five, it just really clicked because it was just like familiarity.
“We just know each other. Tash got us rolling. Myisha was very aggressive. you could just tell we all just felt very confident and comfortable.”
That familiarity could be crucial with just nine games left on the schedule.
“We know this is a big week,” Walker-Kimbrough said. “Definitely a big week ahead of us. But we just try to take one game at a time. Don’t get too high. Don’t get too low.”
Nia Coffey led the Sparks with 15 points as the team shot just 35.7 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from behind the arc.
Meesseman opts out
The Mystics learned earlier in the day 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman will not return to the organization in 2021 after spending the first half of the season playing in Europe and with the Belgian national team. There was hope she would return after the Olympics, but she has decided against it.
“The whole summer I thought and believed I would join the Mystics again after the European Championship and the Olympics,” Meesseman said in a statement, “but it turns out the only right decision is to take some extra time for myself. I wish it was different because everybody knows I love the Mystics family. D.C. will continue to be my home away from home! I wish the team all the best and I’ll be rooting for them, like I always have.”