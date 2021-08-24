“Honestly, about four or five starts ago, I had a talk with [reliever] Sam Clay,” Fedde explained. “I know he’s a lefty, but I thought we threw kind of similar, and when I’m sitting on the bench, I look through the iPad of people pitching. I just kind of had a conversation with him on how he threw it and I adopted the grip and it immediately clicked. … The last four or five starts, I think I’ve had more swings and misses on it or bad takes.”