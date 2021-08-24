In the Nationals’ 5-1 win over the Marlins, Luzardo was tagged for five earned runs on 10 hits. Tres Barrera cranked a two-run homer off him in the fourth inning. The blast was sandwiched by a triple for Yadiel Hernandez and double for Luis García. Lane Thomas followed with an RBI single that plated García. Erick Fedde, who started for the Nationals (54-70), was the best he has been since mid-June, allowing one run on six hits in 6⅓ innings.
The Marlins only scored after he exited, with Jesús Aguilar lining a pinch-hit single off reliever Andrés Machado. Fedde, 28, otherwise finished with a career-high 10 strikeouts. Luzardo departed shortly after Ryan Zimmerman rocked a two-run shot off him in the fifth.
“Electric arm, man. He’s going to be a good pitcher in this league in the future,” said Barrera, who was in the same Nationals draft class as Luzardo. “But we knew we had to get him on the plate, make him throw strikes, and I feel like we were patient and got in good counts.”
But beyond the results, Luzardo, 23, appeared like a bridge between two eras in Washington. The Luzardo-Doolittle-Madson trade was one of the deals that thinned the farm system to stay in contention, year after year. By this July, when the Nationals were deciding to buy or sell everything, their shallow minors were a key reason to ship out eight veterans — and ultimately part with shortstop Trea Turner — to restock for the future.
Then Luzardo took the mound at LoanDepot Park, facing a lineup that feasted on his secondary pitches, and that loop closed. He arrived in Miami in a deadline trade for outfielder Starling Marte. Before that, he struggled with the A’s in 2021, yielding 29 earned runs in 38 innings. The Marlins took a high-upside risk for a talented rental. So far, though, Luzardo’s been more of the same. He has yielded at least four earned runs in each of his past four starts.
Barrera ripped a hanging curve, thrown by Luzardo in a 1-2 count, for his second homer of the year. After striking out on a low change-up in his first two at-bats, Zimmerman lined one for his 40th career homer against the Marlins. Hernandez poked a single and his triple down the right field line. The Nationals swung at 48 of Luzardo’s 93 pitches and only whiffed seven times. They were deliberate, waiting for him to slip in the zone, then pounced.
Meanwhile, Fedde dominated the last-place Marlins, who entered the game 28th out of 30 teams in runs per game. His curveball was particularly sharp. His strikeouts came on six curves, two cutters and two four-seam fastballs. Of the first four batters who reached against him, one did on an error and the two others with infield bleeders.
“His breaking ball was a lot sharper than it ever has been,” Manager Dave Martinez said of Fedde. “It was shorter, there was a late break, tough to recognize. I could tell by the swings of the hitters. So if he can do that consistently and keep it that way, he's going to be good.”
Has anything changed with his curveball?
“Honestly, about four or five starts ago, I had a talk with [reliever] Sam Clay,” Fedde explained. “I know he’s a lefty, but I thought we threw kind of similar, and when I’m sitting on the bench, I look through the iPad of people pitching. I just kind of had a conversation with him on how he threw it and I adopted the grip and it immediately clicked. … The last four or five starts, I think I’ve had more swings and misses on it or bad takes.”
In the fourth, after Jesús Sánchez dribbled a leadoff single, Fedde received a little help. The next batter, Brian Anderson, ripped the Marlins’ hardest hit of the night, a 105-mph double to the right-center field gap. But Thomas rushed to the warning track and chucked the ball to the infield. Alcides Escobar, the Nationals’ shortstop, shuffled under it, turned and threw to third, where Sánchez was held up but leaked off the bag. Carter Kieboom slapped a tag on Sánchez before he could recover.
Fedde then struck out Jorge Alfaro and Bryan De La Cruz to end the threat. From there, Fedde retired six of seven batters before finding trouble in the seventh. Alfaro poked a single. Fedde issued his lone walk to De La Cruz. He was pulled at 103 pitches, two outs short of tying his longest outing of the season, and was still the far better of two pitchers who started as touted prospects for Washington.
That counted for something and a win.