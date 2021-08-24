But how they got to the Nationals shows a philosophical tweak.
On Aug. 14, Washington claimed Murphy off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. On Monday, they claimed Ford off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Before this month, though, the Nationals had made only one waiver claim since the start of the 2020 season, when they added starter Rogelio Armenteros. Only the New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers had that little activity on the waiver wire — with the Houston Astros, Chicago White Sox and Rays in a similar mode.
The New York Mets, by sharp contrast, added 11 players off waivers in that time, while the Seattle Mariners added nine and the Los Angeles Dodgers added six. There are two ways players end up on waivers: When their team designates them for assignment, removing them from the 40-man roster; or if they are demoted off the 26-man roster and are out of minor league options. The claiming club inherits their remaining salary and has to put them on the 40-man roster.
Teams that don’t utilize this are either strapped for space, uninspired by the options or lacking creativity. In some cases, it is a combination of all three. But teams that do can inherit low-cost, high-upside players who either stick or are recycled back to the margins. For a noncontending team, the cost of acquiring a player so recently rostered by another club is both minimal and worth it (while certainly considering why they were cut in the first place).
And that’s where the Nationals come in. After trading eight veterans at the deadline, leaving them with a 40-man roster full of many movable pieces, they are already much more willing to take a flier on waivers and see what happens. Murphy and Ford shouldn’t be the last.
Murphy, 25, was a third-round pick in 2013 and pitched just four innings in his first three years of professional baseball. That’s because he dealt with a stress fracture in his arm, a procedure for thoracic outlet syndrome and another to relocate a pinched never in his elbow. He also underwent Tommy John surgery as a high school senior.
This year, he was slowed by a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, putting him on the wrong end of a roster squeeze this month. But after he was designated for assignment despite a 0.00 ERA in 14 1/3 innings with the Class AAA Buffalo Bisons, Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters that he hoped Murphy would clear waivers remain with Toronto. Then the Nationals snatched him, the first sign that their approach to waivers had changed.
On one hand, Murphy offers limited roster flexibility because he is out of minor league options after this season, meaning the Nationals would have to carry him on the Opening Day roster next April or risk losing him on waivers. But on the other, the earliest he can reach free agency is 2027. Since he was acquired by the Nationals, he has pitched only two innings for the Red Wings.
“With no options after this year, yeah, this is my time to prove it and be something for this team,” Murphy said in a recent phone interview. “I feel like everything came together this year, at least in the minors, when I was able to get into a rhythm, regular work, not worry about anything but pitching. I’m right there.”
Ford, 29, debuted with the Yankees in 2019 and impressed with a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .259/.350/.559 in 163 plate appearances. That included 12 homers, a flash of the power that helped him catch on with the Yankees as an undrafted free agent. In 2017, he was selected by the Mariners in the Rule 5 draft and was later returned to New York. In 2020 and 2021, he struggled in scattered opportunities, his slash line sinking to .134./250/.276 in 156 plate appearances. The Yankees traded him to the Rays in mid-June, and he was then cut loose before playing above Class AAA.
Unlike Murphy, Ford should have one last option next season, allowing the Nationals to swing him between the majors and minors. And despite his numbers in 2021, some of the underlying data — barrel percentage, maximum exit velocity — suggests there is more production in his bat.
But instead or projecting a ceiling for him and Murphy, it may be smarter to consider the floor. Murphy either gets a shot in the final six weeks of this season or in February, when the 2022 team gathers for spring training. If he throws well enough to make the team, the Nationals will have high-leverage situations to test him in. If he doesn’t, he could hit waivers in early April, then possibly stay in the organization if no other team claims him. There isn't a ton of downside.
With Ford, the Nationals gain a first baseman heading into an uncertain offseason. If they part ways with Josh Bell, who should make north of $8 million his third year of arbitration eligibility, they could pair Ford with a right-handed hitter. In that scenario, if Ryan Zimmerman returns for another year, the tandem makes a lot of sense. Then Ford could either sink, swim or thrive in a fairly low-stakes role.
The Baltimore Orioles, a last-place team on an 18-game losing streak, have made four waiver claims since July 30. That’s throwing a lot against the wall, seeing what sticks. Armenteros, the Nationals’ most recent claim before Murphy, was added as a depth starter from the Arizona Diamondbacks in December 2020. He was designated for assignment by the Nationals in mid-June and accepted a minor league assignment. He hasn’t pitched for Rochester since June 29.
To this point, the experiment hasn’t worked. But it is important to remember that that’s okay, too.