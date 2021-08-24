As Newton fielded the snap, Chase Young, Washington’s defensive rookie of the year last season, jumped off the edge of the line and put to work what he practiced throughout the offseason, jabbing his left arm into the inside shoulder of tackle Isaiah Wynn, while using his right hand to swipe at Wynn’s outside arm. With a rare mix of speed and power, Young relied on his hands to slip under Wynn’s grasp, skate around his hip and lunge at Newton, bear-hugging him to the ground while knocking the ball out of his hand.