Washington released five depth players to get to the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. The team cut linebacker Justin Phillips, offensive tackle Rick Leonard, defensive back Jordan Brown, defensive tackle Justus Reed and center Jon Toth. Each player has been around the league for at least three years except the rookie Reed, and only Phillips has appeared in a regular season game (four, 2019).
It’s possible these players end up on Washington’s practice squad, as Leonard, Brown and Phillips were last year. Washington must reduce its roster to an initial 53 by Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.
Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor tested positive for the coronavirus and is in the league’s protocols, Rivera said. Kaczor is vaccinated, Rivera added, so he joins a growing number of coaches who’ve had to sit out because of protocols.
Indianapolis Colts Coach Frank Reich missed the start of his team’s training camp for a breakthrough positive test, and several others have been sidelined since. Most recently, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn missed a game Saturday while in protocol, and the day after, Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Vrabel tested positive and will likely have to quarantine for 10 days.
Per NFL protocols, a vaccinated and asymptomatic individual can return to work after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.
Safety Kam Curl, receiver Dyami Brown and linebacker Khaleke Hudson returned to practice. The trio missed Monday’s session with what Rivera described as minor illnesses.
Receiver Curtis Samuel and cornerback William Jackson III did not participate in team drills. Two of the team’s three most important free agent signings worked on the side field with a trainer.
Since going through individual drills Aug. 15, the day he was activated him from the physically unable to perform list, Samuel has not participated in practice. It’s unclear if he’s still limited by the groin injury that’s derailed most of this offseason or if he must improve his conditioning following a 10-day stint on the reserve/covid-19 list.
Jackson seems to be dealing with the quad injury that sidelined him for the team’s stadium practice on Aug. 6. He also missed the team’s second preseason game.
Rivera was asked if he was concerned about their absences.
“Do I want them out there? Absolutely,” he said. “Am I going to fret about it? No. Because the truth of the matter is you play with who's available and that's all you can do.”
Washington is operating on its regular season schedule this week. One of the most noticeable shifts from camp mode was that Rivera rotated teams against one another rather than always having the first-team offense face the first-team defense, as he likes to do. For example, third-string linebackers David Mayo and Jordan Kunaszyk lined up behind the first-team defensive tackles Jon Allen and Daron Payne.
The team will decide who to play in the final preseason game Saturday against Baltimore in a coaches meeting Wednesday.
“We're going to mix a lot of guys in,” Rivera said, “and we just wanted to make sure they had an opportunity to get some work against different people.”
During practice, several coaches taught some techniques — special teams and receivers — by referring to the team’s first opponent: the Los Angeles Chargers. Rivera said the team has started looking ahead to not only the season opener but also Week 2 against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
“It's going to be a very quick turnaround for the coaches,” Rivera said. “So, we're trying to get ourselves ahead and stay ahead.”
Baltimore has won 19 consecutive preseason games, and if it beats Washington on Saturday, the 20th will set a record. Rivera, asked if he cared, used one of his favorite catchphrases: “Let’s focus on what’s important, not interesting.” He asserted he has never cared about preseason wins in his 19-year NFL career as a head coach and player.
“It’s all about how they play,” he said.
On Wednesday night, two-way MLB sensation Shohei Ohtani will pitch for the Angels in Baltimore against the Orioles. Rivera believes the NFL could have an equivalent to the Los Angeles star — he noted defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat could probably play tight end — but the time commitment and injury risk of two premier positions is too great.
The most recent was Patrick Ricard, who played fullback and defensive end for Baltimore from 2017 to 2019 but shifted exclusively to offense in 2020.
“There are people that are probably capable of it,” Rivera said. “You just got to put the time into it.”