ESPN released a statement attributed to executive Dave Roberts, who oversees NBA production. “We mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned,” he said. “Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content.”
Through a spokesman, Nichols declined to comment. She tweeted Wednesday afternoon: “Got to create a whole show and spend five years hanging out with some of my favorite people talking about one my favorite things [ …] An eternal thank you to our amazing producers & crew — The Jump was never built to last forever but it sure was fun. More to come …”
Nichols’s removal comes nearly two months after the New York Times published a year-old audio recording in which Nichols, in a private conversation she did not know was being recorded, suggested that Maria Taylor, another host at the network, had received a promotion to host NBA Finals coverage because ESPN was “feeling pressure on diversity.” Nichols believed the job was contractually hers.
The tape became public weeks before Taylor’s contract expired. Taylor took a new job at NBC this month.
After the contents of the tape were published, Nichols was removed from her duties as a sideline reporter for the NBA Finals but continued to host “The Jump.”
In place of “The Jump,” ESPN is expected to launch a new afternoon NBA show. It will also reimagine “Countdown,” its pregame show for national NBA games that was hosted by Taylor. Roberts has been tasked with leading both efforts, replacing Stephanie Druley, the executive who previously oversaw NBA production. Roberts has been on a listening tour with staffers to gather ideas about NBA coverage in recent weeks.
Changes to NBA coverage are part of a wider shake-up to ESPN’s daily lineup. Max Kellerman, the longtime co-star of “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith, will leave that show, ESPN announced this week. Kellerman will launch a new afternoon show that is currently being developed.
Sports Business Journal first reported that Nichols would not return to NBA coverage.