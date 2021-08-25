A FIFA spokesman and the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) confirmed the decision by the FIFA Appeals Committee.
The initial punishment, handed down June 18 by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, was for fan misbehavior at two matches during the Olympic men’s qualifying tournament for under-23 squads in March in Guadalajara. The FMF was also fined about $65,000.
Because the ban was not specific to the senior men’s squad, the FMF was also planning to prevent fans from attending a women’s national team match next month instead of the men’s second home qualifier, Oct. 7 against Canada.
The FMF said FIFA reduced the penalty “in recognition of the efforts made by the FMF to eradicate discrimination.”
The Mexican federation and Concacaf, the governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean, made efforts this year to curtail the one-word shout, which for years has been used by Mexican fans to unnerve an opposing goalkeeper when he is taking a goal kick.
FIFA has taken light action against the FMF in an effort to curtail the behavior, but the chant has continued.
This year, the FMF turned to social media campaigns and Concacaf made stadium announcements during tournaments involving Mexico that, as part of a three-step procedure established by FIFA, the match could be abandoned.
Nonetheless, fans could be heard using the word this summer during a Mexican friendly in Arlington, Tex., the Concacaf Nations League in Denver and the Concacaf Gold Cup at multiple U.S. venues. Several fans were ejected during the Nations League semifinals.
It was not as prominent in the Gold Cup final against the United States on Aug. 1 in Las Vegas as in those other competitions.
FIFA has not commented on the incidents this summer.
“We are convinced that we can count on the support of our fans to avoid facing this unfortunate situation in the future,” the FMF said Wednesday in a statement, “and we reiterate our commitment to continue working in efforts to promote respect and equality, as a fundamental part of Our Football.”
Read more on soccer: