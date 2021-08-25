“Great news. Fantastic news for everybody,” Spurs Manager Nuno Espirito Santo told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday. “Since Harry joined us he has been working, so this is what we value. His attitude in training sessions has been great. It’s finished, Harry is going to be with us. He worked today, he is an option for tomorrow. Like I said, fantastic news for everybody.
“We are all very happy. One of the best players in the world. We are all delighted to have one more option for the season ahead of us.”
The 28-year-old Kane has 165 goals in 243 appearances, ranking seventh on the all-time Premier League list, but Spurs has yet to win a major trophy during his tenure and has seen its Premier League finish drop in every year since it took second place in the standings in 2016-17. Tottenham finished seventh this past season, qualifying only for the third-tier Europa Conference League, and Manager Jose Mourinho was fired before the end of the season.
Kane did not show up for the start of preseason training, reportedly because he believed Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy had reneged on an agreement that would have allowed him to leave Spurs for Manchester City over the summer. But with the team holding all the leverage, Kane had little choice but to rejoin the club, though he sat out its 1-0 win over Manchester City to open the Premier League season on Aug. 15 and played only 20 minutes as a substitute in a 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday. Tottenham hosts Portuguese club Paços de Ferreira in a Europa Conference League playoff qualifier on Thursday, and Nuno said Wednesday that Kane could make his home debut.
“It’s finished, Harry is going to be with us. He is an option for tomorrow. It is great news for everybody. We are all very happy one of the best players in the world. Delighted to have one more option for the season ahead of us,” the manager said.
Kane said in his tweet that he is “staying at Tottenham this summer,” which raised speculation that he will continue to pursue his exit from Spurs. The next transfer window opens on New Year’s Day.
Read More: