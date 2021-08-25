Just after midnight on the Saturday before the Masters, Rahm’s wife, Kelly, gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son they named Kepa. That week, the new dad closed with a 66 to finish tied for fifth in the year’s first major. In June, he opened a six-shot lead after 54 holes of the Memorial — then, as he walked off the final green, was informed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus; he was forced to withdraw. Two weeks later, he dramatically birdied the final two holes at Torrey Pines to steal that U.S. Open from South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen. And after finishing third at July’s British Open, he was preparing to travel to Tokyo and represent Spain in the Olympics — when he tested positive for covid again.