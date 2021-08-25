With Rahm, the golf is rarely uneventful. He won his first major, the U.S. Open in June. He arrives at Caves Valley in Owings Mills, Md., not just as the top-ranked player in the world rankings, but, in the assessment of four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, “by far the best player in the world right now.” He is good enough to win this week in the PGA Tour’s semifinal event and next week at the Tour Championship and be a major factor for the Europeans at next month’s Ryder Cup. There is nothing he can’t do with a golf ball — drive it, chip it, putt it, fade it, draw it.
“One of a very, very few select guys out here that don’t have a weakness at all,” said Tony Finau, winner of the tour’s most recent event.
No weakness in his game, and no year even approaching his. Check out his last four months, and assess the intrigue.
Just after midnight on the Saturday before the Masters, Rahm’s wife, Kelly, gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son they named Kepa. That week, the new dad closed with a 66 to finish tied for fifth in the year’s first major. In June, he opened a six-shot lead after 54 holes of the Memorial — then, as he walked off the final green, was informed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus; he was forced to withdraw. Two weeks later, he dramatically birdied the final two holes at Torrey Pines to steal that U.S. Open from South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen. And after finishing third at July’s British Open, he was preparing to travel to Tokyo and represent Spain in the Olympics — when he tested positive for covid again.
Finally, over last weekend outside New York, Rahm led after 18, 36 and 54 holes of the Northern Trust, the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs. He and the rest of the field rode out Hurricane Henri, which pushed Sunday’s final round to Monday. He then bogeyed two of the final four holes to miss a playoff with Finau and Cameron Smith by two shots.
How to digest all that?
“It’s not ‘digesting,’” he said of that finish less than 24 hours later. “It’s ‘learning from.’”
Plenty from which to learn. That’s a year. It’s why boring is better.
“We don’t have hurricanes, covid, or anything related like that,” Rahm said of the week ahead. “It’s hard to categorize the year just because of how much has been going on, especially the past two months. It’s been a lot.
“But so far, luckily, I can say there’s a lot more positives than negatives. There were some moments that could have taken me down that if anything lifted me up and pushed me towards greater things.”
Rahm has solidified his standing as a player who could be a factor for years to come in everything that matters in golf: majors, Ryder Cups, whatever the course in whatever the week. There was a time when the knee-jerk question about Rahm had something to do with whether he could contain his emotions — and his temper — not only over the closing holes with a tournament at stake, but on a Thursday morning, when the strokes still count.
The easy thing, now that he’s a father and has finished in the top 10 in four straight majors and is contending so regularly, would be to say that he had been misinterpreted. Eh …
“I think with Jon, what you see is what you get,” McIlroy said. “ … Yeah, he’s fiery. Obviously, it means a lot to him. He takes it very seriously. Like, he knows how good he is, and I think when you’re that good and you know you’re that good — he’s got a great mentality for the game.”
And a thirst, both for golf and for competition. Rahm went to Arizona State, where he was coached by Phil Mickelson’s brother Tim. He still lives in Scottsdale, just north of ASU, and has befriended Michael Phelps — the Baltimore native who trained for his final two Olympics at the Sun Devils’ facilities. Golf and swimming would seem to have nothing in common, but Rahm figures if a guy has 28 Olympic medals, more than anyone in history, there might be something to glean.
“He’s gone through a lot, and as an athlete, he’s somebody to look up to very easily,” Rahm said. “When you’re the greatest Olympian of all-time, you definitely have a couple tricks up your sleeve, a couple good moments of wisdom in that sense.”
So their chats, whether after good moments or bad, are building blocks. They have talked about returning to practice and training so soon after having a child. “He knows how hard it is,” Rahm said.
Rahm’s internal drive, though, isn’t so boundless that he can’t see what’s around him. During the PGA Tour’s pandemic shutdown of 2020, Rahm and Finau — both members at the Silverleaf Club in Scottsdale — played ungodly amounts of golf together, matches that Finau said more often than not went Rahm’s way. The friendship is such that even in his disappointment after a bogey at 18 on Monday, even after riding out an interminable week interrupted by a hurricane, Rahm was waiting to congratulate Finau after he won in a playoff. In the midst of his own misery, Rahm could recognize and acknowledge his buddy’s joy.
This is the guy whose face tends to redden after a stray shot?
“He’s such a kind human, and he’s a very generous person, and I enjoy being around him,” Finau said. “I think he was very genuinely happy for me, which was so cool to see. Such a class act, and for him to stick around meant a lot for me and our relationship, and just speaks volumes about who he is.”
Who he is might just be the most interesting man in golf at the moment. He’s begging, though: Nothing interesting this week. For Jon Rahm, boring is better.