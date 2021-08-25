“As result of Paul’s failures as an agent and refusal to do any work on Noel’s behalf,” the lawsuit stated, “Noel was forced to sign yet another one-year league minimum contract with Oklahoma City.” That contract paid the former Kentucky star approximately $1.9 million, and adding in his ensuing one-year pact with the Knicks — an agreement in which Paul was said to have “played virtually no role” — Noel earned around $12 million for four seasons rather than the $70 million he could have received from Dallas.