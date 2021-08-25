Anderson also led the sharp defense behind Cabrera, making three impressive plays to go with Bryan De La Cruz’s leaping catch on Thomas’s 399-foot flyout in the third. The Nationals’ gloves were solid for Gray, if not as flashy, with only Gray giving up 90 feet. A wild pitch put Jazz Chisholm Jr. on third before Gray stranded him there in the third. Another moved Anderson into scoring position before Gray stranded him in the fourth. Gray spiked a handful of breaking balls Wednesday, whereas he typically likes to throw them between the dirt and the bottom of the zone.