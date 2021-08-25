A pitching matchup of top prospects, however, did just that.
The final score, a result that won’t matter much to either side, was a 4-3 win for the Marlins in 10 innings. But before the bullpens squared off, Gray floated without peak stuff while Cabrera cruised until the seventh. Gray logged six innings and yielded five hits, two earned runs and three walks (one intentional) and struck out seven. Cabrera finished 6⅓ innings, flat-out dominating until Josh Bell and Yadiel Hernandez tagged him with back-to-back homers.
The Nationals (54-71) ultimately fell in the bottom of the 10th, once Jorge Alfaro ripped a walk-off, bases-loaded single against Kyle Finnegan. In the top half, Riley Adams singled and Carter Kieboom, the automatic runner, was thrown out on a questionable decision by third base coach Bobby Henley. Marlins right fielder Jesús Sánchez made a strong throw, and Nationals Manager Dave Martinez defended Henley’s decision, saying: “I don’t think it was a horrible send.”
“There’s an added edge any time you’re going up against a guy that’s as good as him,” said Gray, who admitted to working around shoddy command, of facing Cabrera. “... You always want to go out there and try to best their pitcher.”
Gray, 23, joined Washington in the trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cabrera, also 23, signed with the Marlins (52-75) out of the Dominican Republic in 2015. It was easy, then, to picture them battling for a while, perhaps with higher stakes one day. An announced crowd of some 6,000 was inside LoanDepot Park, providing a quiet soundtrack to Cabrera’s lifelong dream. And that seemed like a generous estimate.
The odd part about Cabrera’s start was the Nationals’ four whiffs on 33 swings. Cabrera struck out more than a third of the batters he faced in the minors this season. His pitch mix promises to leave hitters late or off balance. But Wednesday, against a lineup that was stripped down at the deadline, Cabrera mostly pitched to contact and mostly thrived.
He induced three double play balls through six innings, beating Juan Soto, Luis García and Lane Thomas. He finished the sixth at only 57 pitches. Then the contact caught up with him when Bell and Hernandez went deep. Each homer came on Cabrera’s low-to-mid-90s change-up, with Bell lining his to center in an 0-2 count and Hernandez going the other way. Cabrera exited a batter later, walking Kieboom with his 78th and final pitch.
“Carter had some good swings, I did, Lane did, I want to say,” Bell said of eventually breaking through against Cabrera. “It was just a matter of time, just hoping we wouldn’t run out of time there. Glad we were able to scratch some runs off before he got out of the game.”
Gray, meanwhile, needed 91 pitches, his highest total of the season, to complete six. And unlike the whiff rate against Cabrera, the Marlins swung at 49 of Gray’s pitches and missed 18 of them, including 18 hacks and 13 whiffs on Gray’s curve. His toughest out was Brian Anderson, who walked and scored on Alfaro’s single in the second, walked again in the fourth and crushed a solo homer in the sixth, lifting Gray’s 0-1 fastball well over the center field wall. Alfaro’s RBI single marked the first earned run Gray allowed with the Nationals that wasn’t on a solo homer.
Anderson also led the sharp defense behind Cabrera, making three impressive plays to go with Bryan De La Cruz’s leaping catch on Thomas’s 399-foot flyout in the third. The Nationals’ gloves were solid for Gray, if not as flashy, with only Gray giving up 90 feet. A wild pitch put Jazz Chisholm Jr. on third before Gray stranded him there in the third. Another moved Anderson into scoring position before Gray stranded him in the fourth. Gray spiked a handful of breaking balls Wednesday, whereas he typically likes to throw them between the dirt and the bottom of the zone.
If they bounce close to the catcher’s mitt, that’s fine, even good. But when they bounce in front of the plate, they are not so effective.
“It was just a little bit short today on some of those,” Gray said. “I was lucky to get some swings on that, but other times it was just part of the command not being the best. Sometimes by design, sometimes not. It’s just [a matter of] fine-tuning that.”
The Marlins knotted the score when Magneuris Sierra punched a leadoff triple against Andrés Machado and Jesús Aguilar followed with an RBI double in the eighth. But it wasn’t until the 10th, until Martinez issued back-to-back intentional walks with one out — hoping for a double play or forceout at home — that the Marlins pushed ahead on Alfaro’s knock up the middle. And that was enough to take the game.