“Everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding their health and their body,” Jones said in his radio interview. “I believe in that completely, until your decision as to yourself impacts negatively many others. Then the common good takes over. And I’m arm-waving here. But that has everything to do with the way I look at our team, the Cowboys, or the way I look at our society. We have got to check ‘I’ at the door and go forward with ‘we.’ Your Dallas Cowboys are doing that.”