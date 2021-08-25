But that’s for a different season. In this one, Baltimore is on the fast track to reach at least 100 losses for the third time in four years, with the exception being that shortened 2020 campaign. The Orioles should also become the first team since the expansion New York Mets in 1962-64 to lose at least 108 games in three consecutive non-abbreviated seasons. (Compare Baltimore’s ability to win games with that of their upcoming opponents, and you’ll find an 83 percent chance the Orioles will lose at least 108 games.) There is a slim chance they will lose at least 118, which would be the most in the majors since the Detroit Tigers went 43-119 in 2003.