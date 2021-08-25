Now that Williams has withdrawn from the U.S. Open because of an injury just shy of her 40th birthday, her chance of winning one more singles Slam to add to her 23 and thus officially equal Court’s career total is admittedly fading. But here’s the thing: It shouldn’t even be a pursuit. The idea that Williams is a slightly less accomplished Grand Slam player than Court is pure foolishness. Let’s look closely at Court’s mark, the whole of it, including the undistinguished lead-pencil nature of some of those titles, and give it the asterisk it deserves and quit calling it the record.