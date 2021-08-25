Williams went on to promise “I’ll see you soon,” but her absence marks a big change after two decades of dominance by her, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. For the first time since the 1997 U.S. Open, the three will not compete in the main singles draw of a Grand Slam event. Earlier this month, Federer withdrew to have a third operation on his right knee and Nadal pulled out because of lingering problems with his left foot. The Open begins Monday.
With 23 Grand Slam titles, Williams, who turns 40 next month, is one shy of the record held by Margaret Court and has remained a formidable force throughout injuries since returning from maternity leave in 2018. In five New York appearances since winning her last U.S. Open title in 2014, she has advanced to the final twice (losing to Naomi Osaka in 2018 and Bianca Andreescu the following year) and to the semifinals three other times (including last year).
She advanced to the semifinals at the Australian Open in February, losing to Osaka; she lost to Elena Rybakina in the fourth round of the French Open in early June. At Wimbledon at the end of that month, her injury was clear when she slipped on the wet grass and wept as she retired from a first-round match because of her hamstring, walking gingerly from Centre Court. She had slipped at the same end of the court on which Adrian Mannarino had fallen, suffering a knee injury that also ended his Wimbledon appearance.
