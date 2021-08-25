Torry McTyer, a 26-year-old cornerback who went undrafted out of the University of Nevada Las Vegas and spent four years bouncing around with Miami, Kansas City and Cincinnati, has been one of the breakout performers of camp, along with the other No. 35, running back Jaret Patterson. McTyer, a fifth-year veteran, has established himself as a top-five corner behind William Jackson III, Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste and Jimmy Moreland — and at times, he has taken some reps in the slot from Moreland.
“I would say he’s a pleasant surprise,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said of McTyer. “He’s been very good and really consistently good. Then the question was, ‘Okay, let’s see when the pads come on.’ And it’s legit. … He’s had a very productive camp.”
Cornerback has, along with wide receiver, been one of the strongest competitions this summer. Coach Ron Rivera held Fuller out of the second preseason game to see more from the backups, including McTyer, who impressed in the slot and out wide; Troy Apke, who has had a strong camp; Danny Johnson, who has shown ability as a kick returner; Darryl Roberts; and Linden Stephens.
McTyer’s role with Washington has become more prominent in the past week. Jackson hasn’t participated in any team drills or a game since last Thursday because of a reemergence of the quadriceps contusion that kept him off the field for the team’s stadium practice Aug. 6. Ever since, when Del Rio uses Fuller in the slot and St-Juste outside, McTyer steps in to replace Jackson, as he did this past Friday against Cincinnati.
In the first few drives, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound corner matched up a few times with Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the No. 5 pick in April’s draft. Chase struggled with drops, but on several routes, McTyer also was close enough to make Chase uncomfortable. He defended two passes, and just before halftime, playing in the slot, he showed good awareness in zone coverage when he passed off one receiver going up the seam and reacted to deliver a big hit on another crossing in front of him.
“He’s just a talented player,” Fuller said one day after a practice in which McTyer had broken up a couple of passes. “At the end of the day, production is at the ball. Anytime you get a guy coming in, getting his hand on the ball a lot, that’s what you want on a defense.”
The personnel department brought McTyer to the team’s attention shortly after the loss to Tampa Bay in the first round of the playoffs, Rivera said. After reviewing the tape, the team liked him enough to sign him to the futures contract. One of the other two players signed the same day, corner DeMarkus Acy, never made it to offseason practices, and the other, defensive lineman Daniel Wise, has an outside shot at making the 53-man roster.
McTyer, the son of former Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Tim McTyer, was recruited as an athlete out of high school, according to 247Sports. At UNLV, he excelled at corner, becoming a part of the rotation as a sophomore, and as a senior in 2016, he totaled team highs in passes defended (15) and interceptions (three).
After going undrafted the following spring, McTyer carved out a role with Miami at wide corner. He played in 15 games his second year, starting four, but was waived at the end of the next camp. He spent a few weeks on Kansas City’s practice squad and most of 2019 and 2020 on Cincinnati’s.
In January, the day after his contract expired with the Bengals, Washington scooped him up. Rivera praised his progress through offseason practices and minicamp, and he credited defensive backs coach Chris Harris for helping him grow. The question is whether McTyer can provide the consistency Rivera and Harris are looking for and, if Jackson remains sidelined, hold up in the regular season.
“He’s done a nice job,” Rivera said. “We’ve been paying attention to what he’s done. He’s a guy that as we go into this final week, we’re very interested and very intrigued with him.”