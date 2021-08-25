Here are some observations from the team’s practice Wednesday in Ashburn, plus an update on the team’s vaccination status and insights from defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and veteran safety Landon Collins.
Landon Collins all but announced his return from an Achilles’ tendon injury with a tenacious hit on Bengals tight end (and former Washington player) Thaddeus Moss last Saturday, flying in from deep safety to tackle him low for a mere two-yard gain.
“Felt awesome,” Collins said Wednesday with a wide smile. “I didn't know it was Thaddeus at the time, but if it was anybody right there, it would have been the same way.”
Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio praised Collins for his return from injury and noted that the veteran safety dropped some weight and remains explosive.
Although such injuries are often regarded as potentially career-threatening because of their effect on a player’s speed and explosiveness after recovery, Collins said he never feared losing those aspects of his game.
“All my doctors kept on telling me I’m going to get it back, it’s going to come back naturally,” he said. “So I just trusted them. My first time ever breaking, I broke to my right one time and I thought I was about to fall on my face and my leg caught myself and I just kind of came out of it. From that point on, it was the sky was the limit. I just knew I had it back.”
Collins is a part of a dwindling group of holdovers from Washington’s previous coaching regime, giving him a clear perspective of the broad changes Coach Ron Rivera and the organization have made. And he’s all for it.
“It was much needed,” he said. “When I first came in here, it was a tough pill to swallow to my guys. I didn’t know much about what was going on here, but when I walked in here, I was like, ‘All right, we got to change this around some kind of way.’ What Ron is doing now, man, he’s done an amazing job. I just want to be a part of it as long as I can, because it’s a special team for sure.”
Rivera has stressed culture and character since taking over as coach in 2020. The roster has turned over significantly as his staff has brought in new talent and weeded out players of the past.
“They brought some tough guys in here. Some great guys,” Collins said. “Guys that came out here to compete, and I love it because we didn’t have nobody complaining. That’s the biggest thing I was worried about. My first couple of years here, a lot of people would complain and were worried about this heat. [The guys they brought in] just came out here and practiced, and when you got guys that like that, it’s really just to come out here and play, and play for the love of the game. It’s amazing.”
Rivera and his staff are facing some difficult roster decisions across the board — including tight end. Although the group isn’t as deep as others on the roster, it’s one that could have long-term implications. Logan Thomas is the obvious starter and a roster lock. Rookie John Bates is likely a lock, too. Ricky Seals-Jones has improved his chances, but Temarrick Hemingway has had a rough camp and Sammis Reyes appears to need more time to develop.
The trouble? If Washington cuts Reyes, it would likely lose him on the waiver wire. If it keeps him on the roster, he eats a spot that could otherwise go to a player like Seals-Jones. Seals-Jones has received more reps with the first-team offense, but the team could be testing him, and may ultimately view him as a practice squad addition that it can elevate for game days. But the team might risk losing him on the waiver wire, too.
“Ricky is a guy that most certainly catches your attention,” Rivera said. “He does everything the way [tight ends coach Pete Hoener] wants to. He understands and gets what’s being asked of him. He’s a guy that gives you a good skill set. So, it’s been good to watch Ricky.”
Reyes has dealt with injuries in camp — a knee issue sidelined him for a few practices, and a concussion kept him out of the second preseason game vs. Cincinnati — but he’s been healthy enough to practice this week.
“It’s true that there’s always going to be a few guys that you don’t think are going to help you immediately, but you say, ‘Wow, he’s a future guy. He’s a guy that may help us,’ ” Rivera said. “He may help us later on in the season. He may help us, you know in a few more weeks. So, we’ll see. We’ve got some decisions to make.”
If a player is placed on injured reserve before the cutdown deadline (Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.), he has to stay on it all year and cannot practice with the team. If a player is on the initial 53, but placed on IR sometime before the opener, he is eligible to return as soon after the first three weeks.
Washington practiced without receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) and cornerback William Jackson (quad). Both worked with trainers on the side field during the team’s workouts this week, but Rivera indicated their return may be near.
“They’ve increased their workload every day and every day the reports come back good,” he said. “We’re pretty optimistic that sometime next week we’ll have them out there with the rest of the guys.”
As of Tuesday morning, Washington’s vaccination rate among players — including both fully vaccinated players and those who are in the process of getting fully vaccinated — was 90 percent, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The rate is a significant jump from the team’s 36 percent in early July, and ties it for 23rd in the NFL with the Chargers, Bengals and Ravens.
It’s also well above the national rate of 73.3 percent among adults as of Tuesday morning.