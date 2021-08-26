“Definitely struggled with it when I was younger,” Darren said. “Playing and going to high school in the same area as my dad, there was no one in the stands who didn’t know I was Dusty’s kid. It was a lot of pressure. I feel like I could go 3 for 4 in a game and strike out once, but the one strikeout is what people talk about and things like that. I really think it helped me as I got down the line.”