For the first five extra innings, neither team could score. Then, in the 15th, each scored twice.
“I’m pretty beat,” Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts told reporters (via MLB.com), “but you feel a lot better after a win. Our guys, I’ve got to give those guys credit. … There’s just so much to unpack, but to come away with a win was huge.”
No MLB game had lasted longer than 13 innings since the league adopted a rule placing a runner on second base to start extra innings in 2020.
Maybe no one should have been surprised by the length of the game in either innings or time, given that it was the third extra-inning game between the teams in 12 meetings this season. They played games that lasted 4:59 and 4:57 in April.
After a home run by Fernando Tatis Jr. tied the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the 15th, A.J. Pollock gave the Dodgers a 5-3 lead with a leadoff two-run homer in the 16th and Shane Greene, the last pitching option for L.A., recorded the save for a bullpen that had allowed only one hit over a 9⅓ inning stretch.
It was the Dodgers’ 11th win in their last 12 games. And the Padres, who were in first place in the National League West on May 30, lost for the 11th time in their last 13. Before this slide, San Diego had a two-game lead over Cincinnati for the second NL wild card; they now trail the Reds by a game. Both teams are chasing the San Francisco Giants, who lead the Dodgers by 2½ games and the Padres by 15 in the NL West.
“You can listen to the excitement, elation after the game. A lot of high-fives, maybe a couple beer showers and guys really just on adrenaline, and just finding a way to win a ballgame,” Roberts said of the team’s exhausted celebration. “I can’t say enough about these guys. We just didn’t quit.”
