“Next Chapter!” his father Elgin echoed on Instagram, sharing an image of his son in a Memphis uniform. “Congrats son throughout all the adversity, scrutiny and expectations everything you’ve done has been unprecedented! This is your day and your moment. Continue to be @emoni21 that’s what makes you unique. We love you son!”
A 6-foot-9 small forward from Ypsilanti, Mich., Bates is ranked third in the 2021 class in the ESPN 100. He committed to Michigan State last summer, then changed his mind in April and reopened recruiting. It had been expected that he would skip college to enter the NBA draft, but because he doesn’t turn 18 until January, that is not an option for 2022. Draft rules stipulate that a player must be a year removed from his high school graduating class and turn 19 in that calendar year. Bates won’t be 19 until early 2023. That meant he had to consider options that included college hoops and the G League.
As far as colleges go, he had narrowed his choices to Oregon, Memphis and Michigan State earlier this month and visited Oregon and Memphis last week. He’ll enter college at a lucky time, with college athletes now able to cash in, literally, on their names, images and likenesses.
“I just felt like Coach Penny could prepare me for the next level,” Bates told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman and The Field of 68’s Rob Dauster after his announcement. “I’m super excited [that the process] is over. I’m ready. I’m about to lock in even more. I’m about to go turn up my Tiger fans.”
At Memphis, he joins another top-five recruit, 6-9 forward Jalen Duren, on the team coached by Hardaway, a former star player at Memphis and in the NBA who took over the program in 2018.
In 2020, Bates became the first sophomore to be named Gatorade’s national player of the year. A slender wing player with scoring and ballhandling skills that have drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant, Bates landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated at age 15. The magazine suggested that, rather than Durant, Bates might best be likened to a taller version of Stephen Curry.
He was welcomed to Memphis by Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who tweeted, “welcome to MEMPHIS lil bro time to turn da city up!”
