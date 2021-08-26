A 6-foot-9 small forward from Ypsilanti, Mich., Bates is ranked third in the 2021 class in the ESPN 100. He committed to Michigan State last summer, then changed his mind in April and reopened recruiting. It had been expected that he would skip college to enter the NBA draft, but because he doesn’t turn 18 until January, that is not an option for 2022. Draft rules stipulate that a player must be a year removed from his high school graduating class and turn 19 in that calendar year. Bates won’t be 19 until early 2023. That meant he had to consider options that included college hoops and the G League.