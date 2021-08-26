After four weeks of training camp and a pair of preseason games, Patterson has shown what Jones-Drew and others expected. He led Washington in rushing (40) and receiving (30) yards in the preseason opener against the New England Patriots, and he had 133 total yards (71 rushing, 25 receiving, 37 on a kickoff return) against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has received ample reps with the first-team offense in practice, has been described by Coach Ron Rivera as a leader by example and has all but proved his place in a league that at first counted him out.