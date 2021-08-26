The 70-player field will not be cut, but the FedEx Cup’s format awards points based on finish — with the top 30 in the standings earning a spot in next week’s Tour Championship at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club.
Lurking just three shots from the lead at Caves Valley is Harold Varner III, whose run to the FedEx Cup playoffs has been staggering — especially when one considers how his season started. He recalibrated his attitude over cold beers with his inner circle — and the results have him playing his best golf when it matters most.
Varner had made a two-footer for par to complete his round that included four consecutive birdies beginning at the ninth before a bogey-5 at No. 14 blunted a bit of that steam.
Still, Varner’s game continues to come together in his bid not only for a first victory on tour but also a spot in the 30-player field at East Lake.
“I just know if I make it to East Lake, I’m going to make a lot of money, and kids aren’t cheap,” said Varner, who in October is expecting his first child along with wife Amanda Singleton. “Yeah, I want to be there. I think I should be there, so it’s — I don’t see why not.”
The idea seemed little more than fanciful longing following the Texas Open, the tour’s first event in April. Varner missed the cut and fell to 103rd in the FedEx Cup standings. Then came a breakthrough when Varner collected the first runner-up of his career at the RBC Heritage and a check for $631,900.
But Varner would go on to miss the cut in five of his next 11 events heading into the Wyndham Championship, the final regular season tournament on the PGA Tour. At Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., less than 90 miles from his home in Charlotte, Varner climbed the leader board with 67s in the first two rounds.
Then came the third round, when Varner fell out of realistic contention with a double-bogey at the 11th hole after sending his approach over the green. The round concluded with a triple-bogey at the 18th on the way to a tie for 57th place.
Following that unsightly 39 on the back nine Saturday, however, came an epiphany when Varner joined some of the most trusted members of his inner circle for post-round drinks. The conversation compelled Varner to free his mind of the clutter that often accompanies a forgettable hole or round.
A tie for 11th at last week’s Northern Trust in the kickoff to the FedEx Cup playoffs validated the process.
“Just accepting what happens,” Varner said. “Just quit trying to control everything. It’s easy to do in this game, and it’s just not possible to do it well. You just hit it and go find it and do it again. It’s just good to keep it rolling. I want to get to East Lake.”
Varner began this week 56th in the FedEx Cup standings, well behind the first-round leaders.
Rahm entered second, trailing first-place Tony Finau, the Northern Trust champion after a playoff win over Cameron Smith, by less than 600 points. The winner at the BMW Championship receives 2,000 points.
“It’s a lengthy golf course,” Rahm said of Caves Valley. “You’re going to have a lot of long irons into some of the holes. If you can put it in the fairway when it’s as soft as it is, you can be aggressive. Had a great ball-striking day and made a couple of good putts early on and had it going early and continued the mojo throughout the day.”
Burns, meantime, came in 12th in the FedEx Cup standings during a season in which he has seven top 10s and four top fives, including the first triumph of his career at the Valspar Championship in May in Palm Harbor, Fla.
His opening round Thursday featured consecutive birdies at Nos. 11 through 14, 16 of 18 greens hit and 28 putts. His 2.24 strokes gained putting ranked fourth in the field, which included just seven players over par on a course most are playing for the first time.
“The biggest thing for us is just seeing how much we can get in contention,” said Burns, who credited caddie Travis Perkins’s contributions in the low round. “That’s a byproduct of, one, having a good game plan for the week. Good prep work, I think that’s the biggest thing for me. I feel like if I prepare well then I should play well.”
