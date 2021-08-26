“The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021,” police said in a statement. Mendy “has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 August. Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial.”
City confirmed the news Thursday, adding that the left back has been suspended pending an investigation.
“The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete,” it said in a statement.
The French international became one of the most expensive defenders in the sport when he joined City from AS Monaco for around $62 million in 2017. Mendy signed that summer alongside several high-end defensive players, helping bolster the team ahead of its first Premier League title under Coach Pep Guardiola. He made 13 league appearances last season and started City’s opener against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 15.
The charges against Mendy come as the team appears on the cusp of major change.
After its unsuccessful pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who on Wednesday announced his intentions to stay with the team, City is reportedly negotiating a deal for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Spanish newspaper Diario AS.
Guardiola renewed his contract with City in November, but on Wednesday said he plans to leave the club when the deal expires in 2023. Arguably the best manager in the world, Guardiola joined City in 2016 and has led the club to three league titles and a place in the Champions League final last season.
“After seven years on this team, I think I’m going to have a stop,” he said in an online forum.
“If, during this process of stopping, there is a chance to coach a national team, then I think I’d like that. I’d like to coach at a European Championship or Copa America or World Cup. I’d like to experience that.”
