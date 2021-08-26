The Mystics got a stop with under 20 seconds left for the chance to win or tie the game, but the rebound glanced off Plaisance and the ball went back to the Wings. Washington then took over five seconds to foul and allowed the ball to make it back to Ogunbowale. She made one free throw and the Mystics got the ball back with 8.6 seconds remaining, when Thibault called timeout and drew up the play for Atkins.