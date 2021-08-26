The shot rattled around and rolled out. The Wings secured the rebound and the Mystics’ playoff hopes were placed in peril. The 82-77 loss left Washington at 9-15, a game behind eighth-place New York (11-15) for the final postseason spot.
The Mystics have another shot at Dallas (11-14) Saturday in a game that only grows in importance. The top eight teams in the WNBA standings make the playoffs.
“It was a heartbreaker for us,” Mystics forward Theresa Plaisance said. “Everybody is pissed off and hungry for the next one. There’s a lot of good things that came out tonight as well as a lot of mistakes.
“We don’t have any room for error anymore. It’s do-or-die for us and we need to play like this is the playoffs.”
Delle Donne, the two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player who was playing just her third game since recovering from back surgery, left shortly after halftime after going up for an offensive rebound. She had seven points and five rebounds in just over 12 minutes on the floor.
Thibault said afterward she didn’t feel quite right and the team didn’t want to take any chances with her.
Her status is crucial, especially given that the Mystics announced earlier Thursday that Charles, the league’s leading scorer, would be out for three to five games with a left gluteal strain.
Myisha Hines-Allen led the Mystics with 16 points and Ariel Atkins added 12. Plaisance poured in a much-needed 13 off the bench and Sydney Wiese’s nine points were huge after Delle Donne left.
Arike Ogunbowale scored a game-high 26 points to go with nine assists and Isabelle Harrison finished with 21 and 10 rebounds.
The Mystics, who have lost eight of 10, have collapsed in the second half of all six games since the league resumed after the Olympic break, even in Tuesday’s win over the Sparks. They were up nine at halftime against the Wings, but that was down to one by the end of the third quarter.
The Mystics led, 77-76, with less than 90 seconds remaining when things really fell apart. Erica McCall was called for a foul that was originally ruled a charge on Ogunbowale as she drove to the basket and hit a runner. The free throw put Dallas up by two, then Hines-Allen air-balled a jumper on the next possession.
The Mystics got a stop with under 20 seconds left for the chance to win or tie the game, but the rebound glanced off Plaisance and the ball went back to the Wings. Washington then took over five seconds to foul and allowed the ball to make it back to Ogunbowale. She made one free throw and the Mystics got the ball back with 8.6 seconds remaining, when Thibault called timeout and drew up the play for Atkins.
“Several rebounds that went off our hands at both ends of the floor,” Thibault said. “One of our last plays we didn’t execute properly and somebody broke the play. I couldn’t tell whether (McCall) was there to take the charge, but looked like she was late getting out the circle. But we let Arike go straight line toward the basket.
“Our turnovers were bad turnovers. We had a shot clock violation. We had missed free throws. You name it. You can go down the list.”
The Mystics opened the post-Olympics section of the season with four straight losses and fell from the final playoff spot as the No. 8 seed to No. 10 and on the outside looking in. The schedule, however, provided an opportunity. Back-to-back games against the Wings gave a pathway back into the postseason. Now there’s work to do.
Mystics note: The team signed Megan Gustafson for the rest of the season on Wednesday as her third seven-day contract expired. Players can only sign three seven-day contracts with a single team in the same season, per league rules. The decision of Emma Meesseman to not join the team this season allowed the space for the 6-foot-3, 195-pound forward to be inked for the rest of the way. She has averaged 3.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in six games.